What does Armie Hammer do after the accusations of sexual assault against him?

The life of Armie Hammer has made a 180-degree turn after the accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against him that have been made known since 2020. Now, far from the film sets and the Hollywood scene, it seems that he has found a new trade…

At least that is what various entertainment media affirm after various rumors circulated in recent days that placed him as an employee of a hotel in the Cayman Islands. That part was denied at the time.

Then, in the midst of some back and forth, some confirm that the former star of Call Me By Your Name works selling timeshares in that British territory.

An account of Armie Hammer’s life since 2020

Armie Hammer took refuge in the Cayman Islands in the wake of the scandal unleashed in 2020 when several women accused him of sexual misconduct and even alleged cannibalism. The actor lost important roles in the series The Offer from Paramount+ (was replaced by Miles Teller) and in the movie Shotgun Weddingwhich would star alongside Sandra Bullock.

He faced divorce on a personal and professional level, even his representation agency disassociated himself from him. And then, in his eagerness to rebuild the path a little, entered a rehab program to address their addiction to sex and substances, including alcohol and drugs. As they say, his career took a nosedive.

And what has Hammer done then? As we were saying, the rumors go from him working in a hotel as concierge even a job as a timeshare salesman, but let’s go in parts.

The rumor of his supposed work in a hotel

Rumors that he supposedly works in a hotel were made known thanks to Look at me, a well-known television producer. She posted on her Twitter account a photo of an ad for Morrit’s hotel in the Cayman Islands, which had Armie Hammer’s face printed on it.

“My friends’ parents went on vacation to the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their ‘concierge’, I’m still not over it”, wrote Look. A conciergejust to leave the data, is something like a personal assistant that help guests manage tours, book restaurants and that kind of thing.

In the end, it turned out that the brochure shared by Muna Mire (who later deleted her tweet) it was fake. Variety contacted the hotel and sources say that Hammer was staying at the resort as he had played golf with some of the hotel’s staff. And what’s more, he regularly hangs out there.

Armie Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, confirmed that the ad Mire shared was false. A worker at Morritt’s said the poster was some sort of joke that some workers handed out to various rooms, just to see how much attention it would get.

But it doesn’t end there…

Does Armie Hammer sell timeshares now?

An anonymous source told Variety (in an update on Wednesday, July 13) that Armie Hammer he actually doesn’t work as an assistant concierge at Morritt’s Hotel. However, this person mentions that the actor does have a job at the resort as timeshare salesperson.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He’s working in a cubicle… The reality is that it is totally ruined and he is trying to earn money to support his family.”said the source to the aforementioned medium.

That idea gained strength thanks to some photos that the entertainment medium TMZ recently circulated, where Armie is seen in a cubicle in uniform-like clothing while talking to someone. Those photos would be from the month of June. And is all that real? Some other media have denied it.

The LA Times newspaper also entered this investigation worthy of the show business. This medium interviewed Chris Butcher, director of sales for Morritt’s hotel in the Cayman Islands and the executive said Armie Hammer is not on the company’s payroll. She is not part of the staff in any field, then.

Butcher again brought up that Hammer is only friendly with a hotel staff member to play golf. And according to the director of sales, the photos of TMZ where Armie is left in a cubicle, correspond to an occasion in which the actor he visited them only to see how they work and what they did.

The LA Times contacted Hammer’s attorney, who said he can’t confirm or deny anything about his alleged work as a timeshare salesman. “You haven’t addressed the story.“Hammer’s legal adviser told the Californian outlet. What a mess of talk and diretes, right?

