What does Belinda’s mother think about her separation from Nodal

To the controversy of the unexpected rupture between Belinda and Christian Nodal people, comments and rumors continue to be added that no one imagined. Now, as the forte of both is music, a war of songs that they have released at the same time originated. The worst thing is that it added the mom of the singer, Mrs. Belinda Schull.

a few days ago, Belinda and Nodal They released, each one by his side, songs that talk about love, lack of love and spite. In this way, they gave a lot of lyrics to associate it directly with their separation. Even most of his fans are convinced that these songs are a response to the breakup and the definitive end of the wedding commitment they had.

But well, among all the voices that comment and even judge the former couple, the mom from Belindabut subliminally or, rather, indirectly.

What does Belinda’s mother think about the separation with Nadal?

Belinda Schull had no mercy in using social media to spark controversy over the separation from her daughter Belinda and Christian Nodal. However, although everyone expected him to come out and say the singer’s atrocities, far from it, he did it very subtly, taking advantage of his daughter’s new song ‘Lies, cabr…’

It was only on February 19 that the song appeared on the official YouTube channel. Although no further details were given, except that it would be a “demo”, many media assure that it is a song that the singer would have recorded in 2019, but that she never promoted it in any of her accounts.

However, for those who wanted to know What does Belinda’s mother think? on separation With Nodal, until now, his only way to raise his voice or his position in support of his daughter was through his Instagram stories, sharing the announcement of the theme.

Belinda Schüll showed a photo of her daughter, above the name and below the word “cabr…”, with the last three letters backwards. The publication does not redirect to any other site, however, Belinda’s photo is the same with which the song ‘Lies, cabr…’ is illustrated on the singer’s YouTube channel.

Without a doubt, with this announcement, Belinda’s mother not only promoted her daughter’s song ‘Lies, cabr…’, but also fueled the controversy that this breakup has unleashed: the awakening of a sad and disappointed woman.

Do you think the mother of Belinda was indirectly against Christian Nodal?