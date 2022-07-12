What does Brie Larson’s cape look like, which took over 400 hours to make?

Brie Larson hasn’t stepped into her role as Captain Marvel for nearly three years after she appeared in 2019’s Avengers: End Game (she appeared uncredited in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). However, over the weekend she was back in the spotlight to represent the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What does a superhero wear to the red carpet?

The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris in a shimmering top with paillettes and cutouts paired with high-waisted, floor-length navy blue pants. She finished off the look with a spectacular hand-embroidered sequin cape in the same shade of blue with flowers and stars sprinkled throughout.

The savoir faire of the spectacular piece was shared on Oscar de la Renta’s social media account, where it was revealed that the layer took over 400 hours to create. Larson’s hair was styled in soft waves and she was wearing a pair of star-shaped dangle earrings that, according to a post by Larson’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, were from Djula Jewelry.

Which Marvel character does Brie Larson play?

Larson made her MCU debut as Carol Denvers, aka Captiana Marvel, in the 2019 film of the same name. It turned out to be a breakout year for the actress who also appeared in the award-winning film Just Mercy. In an interview at the time, she said: “I know for myself when people tell me something can’t be done and I think it’s true, I’ll do it anyway. When the opportunity came to play this role and I found out that Michael asked me to be there to make room for him, there was no question, I was honored.”

What is the next Marvel movie that Brie Larson will appear in?

She is expected to appear in the upcoming 2023 film The Marvels, while she is also set to take on a role in Fast X, as well as the recently announced TV series, Lessons in Chemistry.

In December 2021, Larson shared a series of snaps on Instagram with his new co-star Zawe Ashton for the upcoming Captana Marvel sequel titled The Marvels. In the photos, Larson wears a T-shirt that reads “Villains Lovers Clubwhile Ashton’s outfit reads “Joy Division«.

“Marvel fans, start your theories 😉,” Larson wrote in the post, encouraging fans to crack the sneak peek. Ashton commented: “This. It’s a. Lasted…. 🤷🏽‍♀️».

How did Brie prepare to be Captain Marvel?

Larson told Insider earlier this year that during training for 2019’s Captain Marvel, she went from not being able to “climb a hill without running out of breath» to be able to do four 400-pound exercises. “So, I started this journey thinking it would make me stronger and I had no idea. I went way beyond what I thought was possible for my body.” he told Insider.

He added: “Being able to hip thrust 400lbs, deadlift 200lbs, push my trainer’s Jeep, I mean, it’s an amazing experience realizing that what’s inside of you is way beyond what you knew it to be. possible”.