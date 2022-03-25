What does Cecilia Cardozo, Manager of Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability at L’Oréal, recommend reading? – 03/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Eat Pray Love was a worldwide literary success in 2006 that later became a film -starring Julia Roberts- and launched the American writer Elizabeth Gilbert. Among his creations also stands out Big Magic (translated into Spanish as Release your magic), a book that, without being about business, can help its readers to connect with their most creative facet.

That vein is what makes this 2016 text a recommendable material also for working life, says Cecilia Cardozo, manager of Communication, Public Affairs and Sustainability of L’Oreal Uruguay.

Through her experiences and reflections as an artist, teacher, and entrepreneur, Gilbert recounts how people can connect with their ability to create. “Analyzes the concept of creativity, demystifies it and brings down to everyday life the fact of how creating (beyond the profession or trade one has) contributes to emotional health and redefinition of success,” Cardozo summed up.

A valuable lesson learned from this book is “the invitation to follow curiosity as the key to innovate, the importance of practice and the combination of disciplines to solve problems.”

“Einstein called the act of opening one mental channel by taking a superficial interest in another ‘combinatorial play.’

This last piece of advice is reflected in the book’s most prominent paragraph, according to the executive. There, the author shares a method: «Einstein called ‘combinatorial game’ the act of opening a mental channel by taking a superficial interest in another. That’s why he often played the violin when he had trouble solving a mathematical problem ». Gilbert maintains that “any movement is better than inertia, because inspiration is always attracted to movement.”

Cardozo also found the recommendations on how to approach creative processes very useful, as they are aimed not only at people interested in art but also at those who are about to start something new. “In the world of work it is very applicable since, for example, it invites test and learn and provides simple methods to evaluate ideas or projects and maintain motivation,” he said.

After this reading, the executive is awaited by the pages of Brief Answers to Stephen Hawking’s Big Questions.