What does Club América need to enter the Repechage?

The end of the regular season is drawing near. Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League and at the end of the outcome of the Matchday 12 of this contest, the General Table of the competition was modified again, causing the Eagles of Americaleft the playoff zone again and fell to the place number 14, with 13 points obtained during the obtaining of 3 wins, 4 draws and 5 lost games.

Who are in the top positions?

The tigers are the new leaders of the league with 26 pointswhile the Tuzos are ranked second with 25 unitsthe Puebla de Nicolas Larcamon is the third place with 22 pointswhile Blue Cross is the owner of the fourth site with a score of 20, Atlas is fifth with 19 points, Lion is on the sixth step with 19, Toluca is seventh with 16 and finally, Monterey is he eighth place with fifteen.

What does Club América need to enter the playoffs?

The obligation of the set of Coapa is to win the next game they will play against the Juarez Bravessquad commanded by the strategist Ricardo the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, They are even forbidden to lose and ties could generate some danger, since such action could further complicate things for the disciples of Fernando Ortiz.

The results

Afterwards, you will have to resort to the combination of results, where you need several scenarios to enter the playoffs. One of them is that the Xolos do not add more units and that the Red Devils defeat Rayados (pending match of Day 4)

They also require that Necaxa add his seventh defeat so far in the tournament, which Stripe get another win and finally that Monterey tie with Santos Laguna (Day 13).