What does Colombia lose without the World Cup?

Qualifying for a World Cup is not only synonymous with football prestige, it also means economic gains for the Federation, a better price for the players and a better ranking for the local League. The elimination of Colombia heading to Qatar is a big setback after two consecutive classifications (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) that will have to be mitigated in the next four years, before the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.

a lesson in humility

For coach Francisco Maturana, who qualified Colombia for three consecutive World Cups (Italy 90, United States 94 and France 98), this situation becomes a lesson in humility for the National Team. “There are 211 Federations and only 32 attend, which means that the others follow their course. The important thing is not what happened but the attitude that is taken against this elimination. We must understand that we did not have the arguments, we have to learn why we are not going and start the journey again”. Maturana said that it is necessary to learn from what happened and not make a drama. “On one occasion a leader told me: ‘Francisco, after South Africa (2010) football continues’, and now it will be the same with Qatar. It is an exercise in humility to understand that Colombia is not a world champion, but that we are among those 211 federations and every 4 years there are 32 that attend the World Cup, while the others try to start to get stronger and find the possibility of going to the next one” .

Colombia was left in a limbo

Another coach from Antioquia, Juan José Peláez, indicated that the Colombian National Team was left out of the big stage to show their talent and their work. “It’s like when you bring a product to the market and show that you are working well, that you have organization and a football structure. By not attending, they are not going to look at it or value it and that reduces competitiveness and many things in sports because economically it is already clear that the blow is very strong at the Federation level. Peláez added that the perception that will remain at the international level is that Colombian soccer is not progressing and that despite the quality of its players, things are not being done the right way. “The World Cup is the great competition, in which one realizes what has grown and what has not. By not having that competition we are left in a limbo and thus we do not really know what we are in. By being eliminated we realize that we lost time and a lot of things in football and also in the organizational part”.

Other consequences