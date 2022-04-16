What does Cruz Azul need to secure a direct ticket to the Clausura 2022 Liguilla?

Cruz Azul keeps hopes alive to get its direct ticket to the Liguilla in Clausura 2022, with four games to go in the Regular Phase of Liga MX.

Blue Cross keeps more alive than ever their hopes to get the direct ticket to the Liguilla janl Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX Leaguedespite the fact that last week he lost his place within the privileged zone and dropped to sixth place, however, the start of Day 14 already left surprises and one of them directly benefits the sky-blue team.

And it is that this Thursday, to the surprise of locals and strangers from the field of Jalisco Stadium, Mazatlan defeated Champion Atlas 2-1, direct rival of cement set on the Positions table in the fight for avoid playoffsince the red and black set is located in the fifth position with 22 pointsjust one more than Machine who is 21 in the sixth, but now with one game less disputed.

It is so, that the mathematical hopes for going directly to the league in it Closure 2022 they fanned out for Cruz Azul prior to their Matchday 14 match, against Chivas this Saturday, and although it still depends on the combination of other results, this weekend has an unbeatable opportunity to overcomeat least to Atlas on the Positions table.

What does Cruz Azul need to get the direct ticket to the Liguilla?

From this very weekend, the team commanded by Juan Reynoso could go back to depend on oneself to secure your direct ticket to the Liguilla at the end of the Regular Phase of the tournament, since it could climb straight to the fourth place in the table; for this, it is forced to beat Chivas and that in addition Monterrey did not beat Pumas, next sunday in University Cityas the Rayados register 22 units and only with him triumph would surpass Machine.

Even the maximum aspiration for the cement equipment this journey is to ascend to the third sitewhich occupies Puebla with 23 pointsso in case of defeat the herdin combination with the Monterey resultplus a defeat of La Franja against León at the New Camp, Cruz Azul would establish itself as the third best team of the contest, just behind Pachuca and Tigerswhom no one can unseat on this date.

Position Table at the moment:

Matches left for Cruz Azul to play:

Once Blue Cross managed to get in among the first four places of the table at the end of the Matchday 14then it would only subtract win their last three meetings so as not to risk the ticket, nor depend on any other result, because in case of missing points, of the possible last nineI should be on the lookout for some combinations plus.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!