What does director Todd Haynes’ new film ‘May in December’ have to do with Pedro Almodovar?

‘May December’ Filmmaker Todd Haynes has a new film – same director carol – Inspired by real events and starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, the film will arrive on Netflix in December.

In the film, Natalie Portman plays ‘Elizabeth’, a television actress who travels to Savannah, Georgia to investigate a scandalous affair between a teacher and his student. The romance is between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton). Joe is much younger than Gracie and because of this he had to stay in jail when the news of their relationship became public.

20 years after the incident, Elizabeth decided to spend some time with the couple to better study the character. This decision changes the entire situation and exposes unknown layers of the couple and herself.

The real romance story takes place in 1996, when Mary Kay Letourneau, a 34-year-old woman with children, claimed to have fallen in love with her student, Vili Fualaau, a twelve-year-old boy. When Mary Kay’s husband found out what happened, he denounced her and was later arrested for statutory rape.

While awaiting the outcome of the trial, Letourneau became pregnant by Fualaau, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of psychiatric treatment.

The film was one of the nominees for the Palme d’Or at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival., It is Sammy Burch’s first script and the name ‘May December’ is an allusion to the age difference between protagonist pair Gracie and Joe.

The film will be released in select theaters on November 17 and can be viewed on Netflix in the United States and Canada on December 1. However, apart from the scandalous background of its story, what has caught people’s attention on the internet is the poster.

Inspiration or imitation? The truth is that ‘May December’ very clearly points towards Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s film ‘Habal con Ella’. A film director known for films starring women with unusual stories that combine absurdism and reality.

No one has commented on this aesthetic decision yet, for now we will wait for ‘May December’ to be available in Latin America.