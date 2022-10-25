What does eating healthy mean? what for?

Headmaster,

The results of the Nutritional Map of JUNAEB 2021 have appeared, showing the high prevalence of childhood obesity in the country (31%), an upward figure when compared to the previous year, also increasing severe obesity and decreasing the pediatric population with normal nutritional status and paradoxically to what we could expect greater from this type of obesity in rural areas than in urban areas. In the 2014 national food consumption survey, we already learned that 95% of the country’s population does not consume a healthy diet, but what does it mean to eat healthy? It is eating in a varied, balanced way, eating different foods; increase fruit consumption to 3 daily, eat at least 2 servings of different vegetables daily, drink 2 or 3 servings of milk, yogurt or other dairy products daily, preferably eat white meat (chicken, turkey) low in harmful fats, eggs, fish 2 times a week, as well as legumes (beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas) select whole grains, since they provide more fiber: rice, noodles, quinoa, couscous, prefer to eat marraqueta or whole wheat bread, avoiding consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, snacks rich in saturated fats (chips, twigs, etc), incorporate consumption of natural water, natural sauces to replace mayonnaise made with natural yogurt and cilantro, chives; hummus (made with cooked chickpeas and oil), select vegetable oils such as soy, canola. Establish 4 feeding times per day, avoiding snacks. Not skipping meal times. Leaving fast food only for exceptional occasions, practicing attractive recipes for the family and not forgetting to move, increasing daily walks, riding a bicycle, dancing at home, looking for ways to increase movement on a daily basis, but to put them in practice, willpower is required, intention to make the change, it is not a restriction, it is to select foods in a different way, to see food as an instrument to obtain health and a better quality of life, to seek to improve knowledge in nutrition, in order to be able to implement them, and thus transfer these to the whole family, so that together the food can be enjoyed without guilt, and without fear, since around this time we begin to hear phrases like “for a summer without a shirt” or another similar one that only generates anguish , remorse of conscience and guilt, which is the least we need to decide to change, there comes a moment of reflection, what do I want for my own body? what stops me from getting it? What help should I ask for to achieve changes?

Janet Cossio H.

Nutritionist and academic

Nutrition and Dietetics Career of the UNAB, Viña del Mar headquarters.