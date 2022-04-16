What does Elon Musk really want to do with Twitter?

The news of his 9.2% stake in the company made it clear that Elon Musk was not going to stop. The first confirmation of his appetite for Twitter -everything happened very quickly and was consumed in the space of two and a half months- came with his refusal to enter the board of directors, an option that would have tied his hands and prevented new stock raids. For this reason, he remained on the sidelines and in two weeks formalized a public offer for the acquisition of shares for the remaining 90.8% of the blue bird’s social network.

Getty Images

The terms are attractive, almost unattainable for a platform that has been looking for a breakthrough for too long: $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over prices at the end of January, when the owner of Tesla and SpaceX began trading. movements, and 38% compared to two days ago, for a valuation of about 43,000 million dollars. Quite simply, Twitter is not worth that much money – the last quarterly report showed a turnover of 1,500 million and profits of 182 million, the capitalization at that time was about 29,000 million, now 37,000 – and the shareholders know it. Among the main shareholders are the Vanguard Group maxifund, Morgan Stanley itself, which is also an adviser and consultant to Musk in the acquisition and which owned 8.76% of the shares as of December 31, Blackrock, the largest investment company based in New York, as well as other funds and investment banks, from FMR to Barclays through SSGA Funds Management and ClearBridge.

For this reason, the operation, as controversial as it may be, if it revolved solely around economic valuations, as stated in the document presented to the United States Securities Market Commission, it would conclude very quickly. Basically, Musk offers to give money to the four or five largest funds on the planet at a time when co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is about to leave the group for good, severing any residual sentimental ties, and users have been growing for years. a stunted pace, the latest quarterly figure being 2.8%. New CEO Parag Agrawal is the least of the worries: he hasn’t even had time to get down to business, and perhaps the many innovations released in recent weeks were an attempt to muddy the waters because something was already up in the air. .

Getty Images

On the other hand, the richest man in the world, with a fortune that, according to operations, ranges between 219,000 (latest estimates by Forbes) and 270,000 million dollars, he certainly did not need to invest a few billion in Twitter . There are plenty of much more profitable instruments and many fronts in which to invest significant sums. Many, including this writer, already took the desire to take control of the group for granted when the first investment was announced.

Musk is buying social networks to achieve what Donald Trump did not: do what he wants with them, turn them into a platform full of the things that interest him, starting with cryptocurrencies, a personal entertainment, a megaphone of his memorable companies ( those of SpaceX or Tesla) and the less pleasant, from the bad relations with the unions to the innumerable blunders committed over time, starting with the Covid-19. All of this was sold with the desire to push “global freedom of expression” further: “However, since making my investment, I have come to realize that the company will not prosper or serve this social imperative in its current form.” Twitter must be transformed into a private company.” How a private company, with fewer limitations in every way and that can afford to keep a lot of financial and other data covered, can ensure greater transparency than a listed company is really a mystery.

The path, therefore, is clear: buy the shares, withdraw them from the stock market, that is, leave Wall Street, and manage Twitter as something personal, a social ad personam. If the shareholders do not accept, he will immediately divest himself of the 9.2% he has just acquired and will try to bring about the disengagement of the other big names mentioned, over whom he has a strong influence. The offer, in fact, is the best and final and if it is not accepted it will lead you to “reconsider your position as a shareholder”. Carrot and stick. Or rather, Dogecoin and flamethrowers.

