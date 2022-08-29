What does Emily Carey (‘The House of the Dragon’) sound like to you? Your favorite heroines are this young actress

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN]

When an actress debuts at a very young age, it is very common for her to do so as the child or youth version of an adult character. McKenna Grace, for example, it has been Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Tonya Hardin (Margot Robbie) or Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) before starring in titles like Ghostbusters: Beyond.

The same happens with Emily Carey (London, 2003), 19-year-old British actress who is part of the cast of dragon house, the prequel to Game of Thrones. In the HBO Max fiction, she plays the young Alicent Hightower, the character that as an adult has the face of Olivia Cooke.

However, this is not the only role in which Emily has brought to life the teenager behind the female lead. Her name may not ring a bell, at least for now, but you’ve seen her in these blockbusters.

‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)

Emily Carey in ‘Wonder Woman’ cinemania

Carey did not have much experience when he signed for the wonder-woman of Patty Jenkins. He had only appeared in a music video and in the miniseries Houdini and Doyle (2016), in which she had played Mary Conan Doyle.

In the first successful film of the Amazon princess, the then 14-year-old actress played Diana (Gal Gadot) in those flashbacks in which the film explored the past of the young heroine in Themyscira.

The smaller version was played by Lilly Aspell, but Carey took over as the young woman who trains with her aunt. Antiope (Robin Wright). You can then reminisce about the moment:

“Memories of wonder-woman with these phenomenal women. When women come together for a collective purpose, magic happens.”

“I found some photos of my wardrobe fittings for Wonder Woman”.

“Another behind-the-scenes Wonder Woman. Training with the amazing stunt team at Watford. I had a great time and learned skills that I will never forget.”

‘Tomb Raider’ (2018)

Emily Carey in ‘Tomb Raider’ cinemania

Just a year after giving life to Diana, she would get into the skin of another action heroine, Lara Croft, on the tomb Raider starring Alicia Vicander.

Roar Uthaug, with the connivance of Vikander, he delivered a new adaptation of the video games more faithful and realistic than the previous two films starring Angelina Jolie.

In it, Carey starred in a scene from the protagonist’s past, in which her father, played by Dominic West, he announces to her that he is going on a trip while she tries to improve her aim with the bow and arrow.

“I had a great night yesterday. Thank you to everyone who made it so special. I’m honored to bring to life the young version of such an iconic character.”

‘The house of the dragon’ (2022)

Emily Carey in ‘House of the Dragon’ cinemania

In recent years, the actress has not stopped working and we have been able to see her in projects such as the series casualty, although his great opportunity has come in another television bet, dragon house, in which he gives life to the young version of Alicent Hightower.

It is the daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) the Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent grew up in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; she possesses courtly grace and keen political acumen. In the adult version of her, she is played by Olivia Cooke, only 10 years older than Carey.

Alicent is a cunning young woman who, in just two episodes, has been discovered as a key player and trigger in the future battle between the members of the protagonist bloodline. close friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) she just got engaged to the monarch Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

As readers of fire and blood, novel of George R.R. Martin on which the series is based, the firstborn of Viserys and Alicent, Aegon, He will face his half-sister Rhaenyra, future queen, for the Iron Throne. We already anticipate that the dispute will provoke the civil war known as Dragon Dance, that in the pages was settled with many casualties and left epic confrontations.

Waiting to see how Carey handles dynastic disputes, we leave you with these photos of the actress acclimating to the Seven Kingdoms.

“A+R forever.” In the photo, she poses alongside Milly Alcock, the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy as an adult), King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) eldest daughter, a full-blooded Valyrian and a dragonrider.

“Time to wake the dragon.”

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.