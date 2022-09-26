What does Emma D’Arcy, the adult Rhaenyra in ‘House of the Dragon’, sound like to you?

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN]

The homework of Emma D’Arcy in the house of the dragon It was not easy at all, and we are not referring to the palace conspiracies that await his character, Rhaenerys Targaryens, in the battle for the Iron Throne. It was D’Arcy’s turn to replace Milly Alcock, the young Australian actress who has made us fall in love with the king’s indomitable firstborn Viserys (Paddy Considine) in the first five episodes of fiction.

the sixth chapter, The princess and the queen, already available on HBO Max, has marked the halfway point of the first season, with the protagonists of D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke (the adult version of Alicent Hightower) more enemies than ever in King’s Landing. The 10 years that have passed since Rhaenyra’s wedding have only served to intensify the dynastic ambitions that will explode at any moment.

For now, D’Arcy has shown in an hour of episode, if only for that walk to the queen’s chambers just after giving birth, that his adult Rhaenyra is more than equal to the approach to the character of its predecessor. Alcock was pure charisma, just like Emma. And what does this new star of Poniente sound like to you? We reviewed her resume.

From theater to television

‘Truth Seekers’ cinemania

At 30 years old, D’Arcy cannot boast of having a vast acting career, but his IMDb profile highlights titles that are significantly striking enough to understand that he has ended up taming dragons.

An artist who identifies as gender non-binary, she was born in London on June 27, 1992 and studied Fine Art at Oxford University. She cut her teeth on stage, participating in works such as Romeo and Juliet either Witches of Salem, and further strengthened his bond with the theater at the head of the London company Forward Sand.

On the other hand, his career in the audiovisual medium has been developed above all on the small screen. His first big break came in wanderlust (2018), miniseries starring Tony Collette about a psychologist whose marriage begins to crumble. In it, D’Arcy brought to life Naomi Richards, daughter of the protagonists.

In 2020, he would get into the skin of Astrid in Truth Seekers, horror comedy created by simon pegg Y Nick Frost, with the latter investigating paranormal sightings around the UK. Although these have been the television fictions in which it has had the greatest protagonism until dragon house, Emma has also been seen in bets like Wild Bill (2019) or Hanna (2020), among others.

As for the cinema, in 2021 he premiered his first film, Spring in Beechwood, a period romantic drama in which he shared credits with Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth or Olivia Colman.

the rebel princess

‘The house of the dragon’ cinemania

Rhaenyra, the eldest daughter of King Viserys Targaryen and ancestor of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) He has everything to reign, and reign as God commands. She is an exceptional dragonrider, far more determined than her father, and a more astute political strategist than any lord of Westeros. However, he is not a man and that always arouses suspicion…

D’Arcy has taken over from the princess at a crucial moment in history, with Alicent declaring war on her and part of the subjects questioning the paternity of their children. This is just the beginning of a dynastic brawl that will have Rhaenyra as its protagonist and that will lead to the civil war between the Targaryens known as the Dance of the Dragons.

In fire and blood, novel of George R.R. Martin on which the prequel is based Game of Thrones, the protagonist is challenged by her younger half-brother, Aegon, son of Viserys and Alicent, in the fight for the Throne.

Without revealing too many details about the events that are about to happen in the Seven Kingdoms, we will tell you that the Dance of the Dragons will end (as it could not be otherwise) with many casualties and epic confrontations in which we will see Rhaenyra on the back of Syrax.

In case someone still doubts it, in this series, as happened in Game of Thrones, it’s best not to get too attached to any character, no matter how difficult D’Arcy makes it for us. You are warned.

