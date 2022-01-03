What does France want from the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union

On January 1, the six months of rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union began for France, the body composed of a representative of the government of each country of the Union, which changes according to the topic being discussed: the country who chairs it manages the agenda of meetings and negotiations, and therefore has a certain weight in the European decision-making process.

President Emmanuel Macron has set some rather ambitious goals for the six-month French presidency.

In his year-end address to the nation, he said that “2022 must be the year of the European turning point”. A month earlier, however, he had spoken of the need to “move from a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free of its choices and mistress of its destiny. (…) For the first time in almost half a century, we are faced with existential issues: at a climatic, technological and geopolitical level, which require a profound transformation of our organization, a new ambition ».

Meanwhile, what is the Council of the European Union

The Council of the European Union is, together with the European Parliament, the main decision-making body of the European Union. It is composed of the representatives of the governments of the individual member states of the Union and has the task of negotiating and adopting the new legislation of the European Union on a level of substantial equality with the European Parliament, of discussing and voting on the budget, of signing agreements with countries and institutions and to deal with foreign and security policy.

The Council is unique, but it meets in different formations depending on the topic on which it is called to discuss. The ministers of the environment meet in the “Environment” formation, the ministers of the Economy and Finance meet in the “Economy and Finance” formation and so on.

The presidency of the Council of the European Union is rotated by a member state every six months according to a predetermined order: the first semester starts on January 1st and ends at the end of June, the second semester starts on July 1st and ends on December 31st . The presidency was entrusted to Slovenia from July to December 2021 and, after France’s turn, it will be for the Czech Republic.

The presidency has two main tasks: to plan and chair Council sessions and various other meetings (preparatory, informal, summits and other meetings between the EU and third countries, etc.) and to represent the Council in relations with other institutions Union and in particular with the Commission and the European Parliament.

The member states that hold the presidency subsequently collaborate in groups of three and are called “trio”. The three-way collaboration system is used to give the Council’s work long-term objectives that exceed those of each semester: in essence, therefore, the Council’s work is planned for 18 months in 18 months in the general guidelines and for 6 months in 6 months for more specific issues.

Each year, in January and July, the member state holding the rotating presidency presents its detailed six-monthly program. In June and December, at the end of the presidency, the Head of State or Government appears before the European Parliament to explain the action taken and provide a report.

The presidency of the Council of the European Union should not be confused with the “European semester” and with the European Council.

The European Semester is a cycle of coordination of the economic and budgetary policies of the countries of the Union which focuses on the six-month period from the beginning of each year. The European Council is made up of the heads of state or government of the member states, defines the general political guidelines of the Union (the agenda, as they say) but has no legislative power.

France

France has set itself three main goals for its presidency: establishing minimum wages across the Union, digital regulation and environmental transition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had already pledged to introduce a minimum wage in all EU countries by 2024, but France relaunched: “I believe we will be able to complete this breakthrough to truly create a system much more effective in introducing a decent minimum wage in Europe and in all countries, ”Macron said in his introductory speech.

Macron would also like to make Europe “a digital power” capable of attracting investments. One of the main objectives, he explained, is “not to be subject to the laws of other powers, but to define ourselves the rules of the digital world”. The French president intends to implement the agreement, concluded during the G20 last October, to impose a minimum tax on the profits of large multinationals and limit the tax avoidance operations that have so far allowed many companies not to pay taxes, or to pay them. only minimally, in many countries where they operate.

France would also like to have the DSA and DMA regulations adopted, which impose measures to encourage competition in the digital sector: the Digital Market Act (DMA), explained the French president, “aims to prevent digital giants from becoming monopolies without rules and to kill the spirit of innovation that has allowed them to emerge ».

The second measure is the law for digital services (DSA): «It will establish a system of accountability for large platforms for the products they sell and, above all, for the content they distribute. This is an unprecedented European regulation to combat online hatred and to define the responsibility of these large platforms for their content ».

Finally, one of the main themes of the French presidency is climate change. Last July, the European Commission presented a series of legislative texts to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and to achieve so-called “carbon neutrality” by 2050.

Macron said he wanted to introduce environmental and social requirements into the Union’s trade agreements and above all he wanted to push for the entry into force of the so-called “carbon adjustment mechanism”, which simplifying is a tax on polluting imports to protect European companies from competitors based in countries where environmental standards are less stringent and to prevent European companies themselves from moving production abroad to circumvent environmental standards.

For Macron, the mechanism serves to “correct the fact that we will ask for efforts and investments, and we will accompany them, and we will decarbonise our industry, but that at times we will continue to import goods from regions that do not make the same effort. We will make up for the difference at our borders. Otherwise, our industrialists,

rightly, they would say that we are creating a kind of competitiveness prejudice and that we will simply suppress our industry if we do not modernize it ».

As regards the “sovereignty” of Europe, Macron spoke of the ability “to control the borders” and “to find a political organization on the issue of immigration”. During the six months of the French presidency, a reform of the Schengen area will be proposed, which will include the establishment of a Schengen political directorate “through regular meetings of the ministers responsible for these issues” in which coherent decisions are made “to control our borders external “. The creation of an emergency intergovernmental border support mechanism in the event of a crisis is also envisaged. Macron spoke of “solidarity of the member states in terms of police, gendarmes and equipment”.

During the six months of its presidency, the French government would also like to make progress on the issue of common defense and as regards the stability and prosperity of two areas of the world: Africa (next February, in Brussels, a summit will be organized between the ‘African Union and the European Union) and the Western Balkans (a conference will be convened next June).

The one that has just begun will in any case be a very special semester, conditioned by the results of the presidential elections to be held next April and the parliamentary elections in June.

Macron’s political opponents – who has not yet officially re-nominated and will most likely do so very late, observers say – have accused him of wanting to use the EU presidency to bolster his electoral campaign ahead of re-election. At the same time, the French semester and its management will become an occasion for internal discussions which, in fact, have already begun. For example, the far right criticized Macron for hoisting a European flag at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

It is the thirteenth time that France has held the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU: the last was in 2008.