what does Hamilton’s super-engine have more?

What super-engine did Lewis Hamilton ride for the Sao Paulo GP? The question is legitimate, given that the F1 regulation does not allow for any changes in the season, unless, as in the case of the Ferrari hybrid, some component of the power unit has not been evolved before the FIA ​​was frozen at the start of the championship.

Furthermore, the International Federation gradually authorizes the Manufacturers to carry out modifications on the engines if these are functional not to increase performance, but reliability.

Taking the words of Toto Wolff right, according to which frequent engine replacements are decided not so much for breakdowns, but for premature aging: a greater loss of power than expected from one GP to another.

Valtteri Bottas has managed to unmark six thermal units (double compared to last year!), While Lewis Hamilton has come to count five in Brazil, in the extreme attempt to reopen the games of a world that seems very directed towards Max Verstappen and the Red Bull.

In qualifying, the hepta-champion trimmed 438 thousandths to the world leader, a huge gap in a season that is usually played on hundredths, if not thousandths.

The evil ones had thought that the gap was due to the more open rear wing, then sanctioned by the FIA, but Lewis’ resounding comeback from the last position of the Sprint Qualifying grid to fifth place at the checkered flag, says a lot about the fact that the decisive resource was the engine, since the profiles with which the English raced were obviously very legal.

And, then, one wonders what more does Hamilton’s super-engine have than Bottas’s? The Finnish sixth 6-cylinder F1 M12 E Performance homologated it in Austin, just three GPs ago and has a five unit that is still useful in rotations.

The Sprint Qualifying gives us a figure that is impressive: Lewis Hamilton went to 339.0 km / h at the speed trap of the race, while Valtteri Bottas did not go beyond 303.2 km / h, with Max Verstappen reaching 317. , 3 km / h.

Hamilton shoves Norris during the Sprint Qualifying Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It may be that the Finn detached earlier, given that he was in the lead to defend the position from the Dutchman and certainly Valtteri never used a slipstream, so he never opened the DRS, while Lewis was always ready to take advantage of the suction of who preceded him in the long climb that leads to the finish straight, but the 35.8 km / h difference makes an impression.

The figure is an example of a situation that is before everyone’s eyes: Hamilton put all his immense talent into exploiting a W12 which, however, enabled him to… fly.

Hywel Thomas, chief engineer of Brixworth, has prepared an engine 5 for Lewis which must have a life of 2,500 km compared to the 7,000 that normally are required for the resolution of a “standard” power unit. Not being able to change the characteristics of the approved engine components, the Stella engineers worked to take the management strategies of this unit to extremes.

In addition to pushing the turbo, they intervened on the pressure in the combustion chamber: creating a deadly combo that can be worth over 15 horsepower in search of a pole position or a successful overtaking.

If Verstappen were to open the gap to at least 25 points, the equivalent of a retirement, we would not be surprised at all if in Doha it was Red Bull to focus on an engine 5 to have a fresh unit for the last race in Abu Dhabi and don’t get to the grand finale with a deflated power unit …