Cholesterol diet: what does it consist of and what to bring to the table? Let’s discover the high cholesterol diet: what to bring to the table to lower cholesterol is essential in some cases. There cholesterol diet, in fact it is important to lower too high values ​​of this molecule. Let’s find out how it works.

The cholesterol it is an essential organic molecule for our organism. To stay healthy, however, it is important that the values ​​are kept within certain limits and that there is a correct ratio between the so-called bad (LDL) and good (HDL) cholesterol. A result that can be achieved through the cholesterol diet, thus eating foods suitable for lowering negative levels and promoting positive ones.

Cholesterol and lifestyle

Cholesterol is an important fat: it is produced by the body and participates in the synthesis of vitamin D and other substances and contributes to the maintenance of cell integrity. Cholesterol is also introduced through the diet, and if present in excess it can be risky, as it increases the chances of developing certain diseases (such as heart attack and stroke).

Excess cholesterol can be caused by a number of factors, including:

incorrect nutrition,

overweight and obesity,

physical inactivity,

diabetes,

smoke,

age.

Some of these factors are modifiable through lifestyle changes, which include:

a healthy diet, weight control, regular physical activity (at least 30 minutes a day every day),

avoid / limit bad habits such as smoking and alcohol.

These changes help reduce the concentration of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol *), total cholesterol and triglycerides, and increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL cholesterol *).

Cholesterol diet: what does it consist of and what to bring to the table?

When you have high cholesterol, what to eat and bringing to the table is the first question to ask. Through a healthy diet, assisted by physical activity, it is in fact possible to lower the values.

Foods for lowering cholesterol

It is therefore important to base the diet for hypercholesterolemia on the choice of the right foods which, obviously, must be as free of saturated fats and sugars as possible and rich instead of fibers and substances containing plant sterols capable of reversing the course, thus promoting the good cholesterol.

What to eat to lower cholesterol?

But let’s go to the foods that must be included in the diet to lower cholesterol. As already mentioned, foods of vegetable origin and soy-based are indicated above all. To these can be added, fruit, whole grains, fish (rich in Omega3) and lean meats.

Eggs, if consumed in a controlled manner, have recently been cleared by various doctors and this despite some still considering them potentially dangerous. Should you choose to consume them, it is preferable to opt for those raised outdoors and possibly organic.

In summary, in case of high cholesterol, the recommended diet includes these foods:

– Whole grains

– Oatmeal

– Soy-based foods

– Dried fruit

– Lean dairy products

– Legumes

– Fish rich in Omega 3

– Lean meats

– Avocado

– Extra virgin olive oil

The Mediterranean diet: an ideal cooking model to be adopted to lower cholesterol

There Mediterranean diet, is based on a large consumption of foods of plant origin such as fruit, nuts, vegetables, legumes, fish, and especially of extra virgin olive oil (which helps to lower the levels of total cholesterol and bad cholesterol), and on a low consumption of red meats and saturated fats to bring to the table.

In some cases it may be useful to supplement with soy lecithin or with body enzymes with plant sterols. In any case, it is always good to first seek the advice of your doctor and consult a nutritionist. In order to create a diet specifically designed to reduce cholesterol, while making it more balanced in the ratio between LDL and HDL.