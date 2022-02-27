What does it mean that Anonymous declares cyber war on the Russian government?

Anonymous assured that this action is due to the military pressures that Russia has recently carried out against Ukraine. Photo: AFP Agency

Tensions continue in Ukraine after the onslaught of the Russian army on its territory. As reported by the Ukrainian government, the invasion has left at least 100 dead and some 100,000 displaced. Russian soldiers are already in Kyiv (Ukrainian capital), while from Russia it was communicated, in the early hours of this Friday, that there is a will to negotiate, as long as Ukraine “lays down its arms”.

It is in this context that anonymous recently announced that it is in a cyber war against the Russian government, a message that would be supported by the wave of casualties of Russian government pages, as is the case of the web platform of the Russian Antimonopoly Service and that of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Added to this is the alleged fall of the Russian media RTNews, which Anonymous defined as a “Russian propaganda station”. In the series of trills they added that “the Russian armed forces are preparing a bombing operation in the capital of Ukraine”, which would be part of the information extracted in one of their computer attacks.

In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service described as “critical” the threat level of cyberattacks, a statement given just days after this entity warned about an increase in the intensity of computer attacks on Russian information resources, in which they specify that even infrastructure facilities are in danger critical information, that is, key technological platforms that, if affected, could cause significant damage.

“Attacks can be aimed at disrupting the operation of important information resources and services, causing reputational damage, including for political purposes. In addition, in the future, it is possible to carry out harmful influences from the Russian information space in order to form a negative image of the Russian Federation in the eyes of the world community,” the official said. National Computer Incident Coordination Center From Russia.

Keep in mind that, so far this year, Ukraine has also been the target of computer attacks, through which the fall of part of the main government ministries has been registered. In addition, recently the computer security firm ESET warned about the presence of HermeticWiper on Ukrainian territory, which is malware that, when it infects computers, is capable of deleting their information, so its destructive potential is considerable.

The cyber war between Russia and Ukraine has been such that a few days ago the NATO announced the appointment of a team of 12 computer security professionals to help Ukraine in its defense.

Some have ventured to use the term ‘hybrid warfare’ to describe what is happening. In short, this is a war in which not only soldiers, weapons and tanks are used, but also ‘hackers’ or ‘crackers’ (depending on how you look at it) who, in the best of cases, try to hinder communications, delete important data or advance espionage actions.

The implications of Anonymous’ declaration of war

For many, Anonymous is an organization of activists and computer security experts who act under one or more common causes. And although part of this is true, the truth is that anyone could be part of it, because more than a group of people, Anonymous is a pseudonym.

This is why Anonymous lacks an official website or social networks. It is common to see a variety of accounts created in his name, in fact, one of the most popular (registering six million followers on Twitter) recently recalled: “we are a decentralized resistance movement. There is no official account,” she detailed.

That anonymity also exposes weaknesses in Anonymous, such as anyone saying whatever comes to mind, or spreading false news or information. In general, those who follow these types of accounts trust their ads when they come from accounts that have proven to be in line with the causes that the groups that use that pseudonym have historically defended, or that publish evidence of their actions.

Specifically, the declaration of war made by Anonymous to Russia is nothing more than a group of people (who may be in different parts of the world) who agreed to fight cybernetically against that nation, arguing a response to the actions that it has had in against Ukraine. Its scope may result in the removal of state web pages (as has recently happened), in the elimination or extraction of important information or, in more complex cases, direct attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to the computer security analysis platform netscout, at the moment the United States is the main source of computer attacks (with segments of 110 attacks per analyzed period). Further down the list are also Russia (48 attacks) and Ukraine (35 attacks). For its part, the computer security company of Russian origin, Kaspersky Lab, shows that the most attacked country today has been Russia, followed by Brazil, China and the United States. Keep in mind that this panorama shows the behavior of what is going on Friday, February 25, so it may vary in the coming days.