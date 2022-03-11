What does it mean that Colombia is the largest ally of the US that is not a member of NATO?

Surprise was generated by the announcement made by the President of the United States Joe Biden to choose Colombia as the largest non-member ally of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in the midst of global uncertainty due to the invasion by blood and fire of Russia against Ukraine.

The scope of this new status has to do with Colombia’s access to new benefits in the area of ​​commerce, defense and security cooperation, sealing the strengthening of diplomatic relations with the United States, which are celebrating 200 years.

In addition, it has been made clear that since Colombia is now the United States’ greatest ally as a non-NATO member country, it does not mean that there is any type of security commitment with the designated country.

Faced with the benefits, Colombia will be in a more favorable position to loan materials, supplies or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing or evacuation purposes.

In the same way, It will allow the country to enter into agreements with the United States for the cooperative provision of training on a bilateral or multilateral basis.

“It gives us privileged access to security issues, strengthening our relationship with United States agencies in terms of financing for a commercial opportunity and investment in North American companies; Colombia is defined as a safe country, it will bring benefits for citizensDuke said.

The head of state also assured: “This figure will allow work on defense, military teams, protection of the country and sharing of material, new technologies for defense against multiple threats; In addition, the environmental protection of Colombia with financing from the United States should be highlighted”.

The next Summit of the Americas will be a magnificent opportunity to reiterate that Colombia wants to be one of the benchmark models for Latin America of the initiative #B3Wthanks to projects in clean energy, adaptation and infrastructure.

And the head of state tweeted: "We appreciate the announcement by President @POTUS, @JoeBiden to designate Colombia as a main non-NATO ally, which reinforces our historic bilateral relationship. In addition, we highlight your unconditional support for the #PeaceWithLegality policy that we advance in our Government.

On the other hand, Biden gave an affectionate greeting to the Colombian head of state, who becomes the first Latin American president to be received by the president of the United States at the White House, a meeting that consolidates the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which celebrates 200 years of history.

“We came to @WhiteHouse in Washington to honor @POTUS President’s kind invitation, @JoeBiden; a meeting that we came to with specific purposes, to strengthen and commemorate 200 years of positive bilateral relations, ”President Duque said on his social networks.

An honor that President @POTUS, @JoeBiden say that Colombia is a cornerstone in the efforts to create a prosperous, safe and democratic hemisphere, and we highlight the announcement of a hemispheric migration framework, to be signed at the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles

In this sense, one of the aspects addressed in the meeting has to do with the migration crisis of Venezuelan citizens in Colombia, a situation that according to the national government has been a consequence of the indicated dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro and the abuses of the population with human rights violations.

In their meeting, the leaders of these two nations discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the challenges of the current global situation, including the march of democracy in Latin America and the invasion of Ukraine, which has challenging effects on peace, security and the world economy.

Finally, a special chapter of the meeting between Duque and Biden revolved around climate change, an issue that today is at the top of the global agenda with a great role for Colombia and the United States, in which our country is a leader at the regional level. and worldwide.