What does it mean that Italy has reached the “targets” of the Recovery Fund

In the press conference at the end of the year, the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, announced that Italy has reached all 51 target scheduled for 2021 by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and agreed with the European Commission.

Draghi had long been expected to clarify this point. In fact, in recent weeks the government seemed rather behind on the first PNRR deadlines, set for 31 December 2021 and which must be respected in order to continue to obtain the funds provided by the Next Generation EU, also called Recovery Fund (i.e. the reservoir of funds of the European Union to counter the economic crisis caused by the pandemic).

THE target of which Draghi spoke are essentially the results to be achieved. To better understand what it is, however, we need to take a step back and a clarification.

Step back. The PNRR is essentially a list of projects, divided into six major “missions”, in which the government details how it intends to spend the funds from the Recovery Fund. For example, one of the projects is called “Fund to support female entrepreneurship” and is part of the “Inclusion and cohesion” mission. For each project, the timing of expenditure and implementation, the various steps for the completion of the project, the objectives to be achieved and which state bodies will deal with it (ministries, public companies, local authorities and so on) are described.

A project is considered completed if it has reached its “goal” (also called milestone) and its “goal” (target). THE milestone they are qualitative indicators and concern pre-conditions for achieving some more concrete objectives, namely i target, which instead are quantitative indicators. As the Chamber’s study center explains, often the “milestone chronologically precede i target, as they represent intermediate stages along the process that leads to the achievement of the target“.

The PNRR provided that 51 projects between investments and reforms were completed by 31 December 2021, and as many milestone And target. In fact they are almost all milestone, because in recent months the government has focused above all on creating the regulatory framework that will later allow the achievement of the quantitative objectives, i.e. target.

Clarification. When Draghi speaks of target, in short, use the term improperly: it should speak of milestone and of target (in fact, government communication so far has often used the term target to indicate both results, probably because more understandable than milestone).

Milestones and targets. Between the milestone that the government had established there were, for example, the extension of the Superbonus for the energy efficiency of buildings, which will be contained in the upcoming budget law; the establishment of the National Tourism Fund, contained in the “PNRR decree law”, as well as the Revolving Business Fund (FRI) for business support and development investments.

Among the few target scheduled for 2021 – just 3, according to the Chamber’s study center – there was the recruitment of 1,000 “experts to be employed for three years to support administrations in managing the new procedures”, whose selection began at the end of November. According to an analysis byEssential, in mid-December there were still 14 milestone, and it is not clear how the government reached them.

Keeping an eye on the government’s progress in implementing the PNRR is not easy. THE target ei milestone are not public: the only official document that contains a summary of them is a document entitled “Monitoring and implementation status of the measures envisaged by the PNRR in 2021” put together by the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, Roberto Garofoli, and the Ministry of Economy . The document dates back to September and contains only some information on the projects to be completed by 2021, and a brief indication of whether or not they have been completed.

As noted in recent weeks by OpenPolis, however, the site that should contain data and information on PNRR does not have updated information. “On Italy Tomorrow, which should allow civil society to monitor the progress of the PNRR, there are no data, there are no numbers, there is nothing “, explained Federico Anghelè, director of The Good Lobby Italia, an NGO that deals with transparency and active participation.

The achievement of the various milestone And target it is evaluated approximately every six months by the European Commission, which then, in the event of a positive judgment, disburses the funds envisaged by the PNRR. After obtaining pre-financing equal to 13% of the total in August, of around € 24.9 billion, in the coming weeks the Commission will evaluate the milestone ei target reached by the government by 2021, and will disburse another tranche of funds, also worth around 24 billion.

Since i milestone they are a qualitative indicator, they can be interpreted with a certain margin by both the government and the Commission. The same cannot be done with targets, which have concrete and well-defined objectives. Most of the target he will wait for the government in the coming years: according to the Observatory on public accounts of the Catholic University, “three quarters of the targets are concentrated between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the end of 2026”.

In short, it means that the most complex phase of implementing the PNRR is yet to arrive.