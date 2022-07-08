What does it mean that ‘that’ character appeared in the post-credits scene of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? | Cinema | Entertainment

A year ago, and after several delays due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios thrilled its millions of fans. with the official beginning of what they called phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM)that is, your new set of productions, between films and series, which would end up being grouped in a great cinematographic finaleas happened in its previous phases with the films avengers (2012) or Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Nevertheless, although the public has enjoyed each audiovisual productfor many it is still a bit difficult to link all the stories and guess where this new narrative is headedmainly because of the lots of characters that have been incorporated into the stories, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the series hawk eye, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Black Widow, Shang Chi (Simu Lu) who had his origin film last year, the entire cast of Eternals (2021) and more recently, kamala khan (Iman Vellani), who has just debuted in the series Ms Marvel by DisneyPlus.

Now, being almost the end of this phase 4a great clue came at the close of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Alert: ‘Spoilers’ from here

The first post credits scene Thor: Love and Thunder revives a defeated Zeus (Russell Crowe) who regrets that humanity has lost fear and devotion that times ago kept the gods, including him, and who now prefer to just take refuge and trust superheroes.

leaving behind the humor and charm that emanates in his first appearance in the tapeCrowe’s character’s facial expression becomes tense and dark as promises that he will demand the respect that the gods deserve and summon an ally for that quest.

Zeus then decides to ask for the help of his son, Hercules (Brett Goldstein).

Russell Crowe as Zeus in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

doWhat could the appearance of this character mean? for the narrative of Marvel Studios?

Although many are fascinated by theories about the multiverseespecially after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Disney Plus Loki series and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), It’s not the only ground they’ll tread in your next stories.

The possible battles are reaching superhuman dimensions by including various deities among the characters of this phase.

The fans already had Eros, Greek god of love and pleasure, played by Harry Styles in the post-credits scene Eternals.

And acquainted with Egyptian mythology thanks to the series Moon Knight (2022)starring Oscar Isaac, and whose character serves as an avatar of Khonshu, god of the moon.

Also, If the viewer looks closely, he will be able to notice that, during the final battle of Thor: Love and Thunderit is a head of cosmic beings called Celestials (also featured in Eternals) and not just any rock, which threatens to fall on the children just before the appearance of Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

What movies are missing to be released from phase 4 of the UCM?

According to the original calendar presented at the beginning of last year, the following are still pending:

* Wakanda Foreverscheduled for November this year.

* Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It would arrive in May 2023.

* the marvels announced for July 2023

* Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will be in theaters in February 2023.

Timidly and without further details, the arrival of a new version of Fantastic Four was also suggestedbut still no possible release date.

The Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the entertainment company will have its own panel at the next Comic Con in San Diego (California)which will take place from Thursday, July 21, 2022, and new announcements are likely to come. We will have to be attentive to the new clues.