What does it mean that we will have to live with Covid

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the coronavirus has been labeled as one of those viruses that we should have learned to live with. It is the quality of respiratory viruses after all, that of being very contagious and of medium-low mortality, therefore capable of spreading and changing over time and space. We have therefore learned this from the lesson on endemic: we must learn to live with Covid-19.

As absurd as it sounds to live with a virus, it is what humans do at every turn of the pandemic. The pandemic, the Minister of Health also said Roberto Speranza, is in a new phase. The state of emergency is over, the restrictions are gradually being eliminated, yet the presence of the virus is still relevant in the territory. The number of cases and the Rt contagion index rose to 0.98, again close to the value of 1. The number of cases in fact started to rise again, even if this rise does not correspond to an increase in hospitalization. Thanks to the vaccine on the one hand and the spread of a less offensive variant on the other.

This phase is a new everyday life. To say it is the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri. “This will cyclically determine more or less severe flu syndromes depending on the person affected by the virus and depending on the immune aspect of the infected person. – and continued with an invitation to imagine this – as the worst flu virus that can circulate every year“.

Living with Covid-19: we are in a new phase of the pandemic

With the end of the state of emergency and the decrease in restrictions starting yesterday, May 1st, promises a new phase of the pandemic. It should therefore be different from last summer seasons, when, with or without safety regulations, the epidemiological situation calmed down to the point that everyone’s attention was reduced.

No, this time to say it is Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, who speaks of a new phase of “adjustment”, one could say, in which the circulation of the virus, although still quite significant, is in fact more attributable to that of a seasonal and controllable wave than a pandemic crisis. “We must continue our gradual process”, However, he is keen to underline Speranza.

The Covid-19 coronavirus is an unpredictable virus, but one can live with it. This new phase is made possible mainly thanks to vaccines and over 90% of the population over 12 vaccinated.

The new phase of the pandemic or a new everyday life

In the past, experts had already discussed which term to use, whether “new normal” or “new everyday”. The latter had won, especially since in the future pandemics – for various reasons (notion of syndemia) linked to globalization, environmental exploitation and the demographic crisis – will be increasingly common. Covid-19, however brutal, forced us to prepare, delayed with respect to the indications of the experts, but in any case we were able to create a collective consciousness. “Imagine this as the worst flu virus that can circulate every year“, he said Pierpaolo SileriUndersecretary of Health.

Involved in living with the virus, with the risk of developing serious illness or death, will always be the usual categories of people: the unvaccinated and the frail.