What does it mean that your Internet connection has lag

Ping or latency is especially important in those situations where the immediacy with which we communicate with a server it’s crucial. Latency or lag is unavoidable because all remote communication involves a certain delay in the arrival of data. However, there are measurements of a few milliseconds, ms for short, that do not affect the user at all.

Commonly called lag, for its term in English, it is the delay from the sending of information from an origin until it reaches its destination . A high latency or lag, produce a terrible experience at a communicative level, both in sending data and in the user or users who are using the Internet at the time it occurs.

Generally we tend to look at other aspects related to our Internet connection when we do an Internet speed test, but you will see that there is a parameter measured in milliseconds that is also quite important.

The lag occurs in different consequences depending on the format in which it is presented. For example, in videos the image quality tends to worsen, your music may have a static sound. As we said before, the most classic or frequent level of complaints happens in online video games, seeing that there is a delay in your character carrying out your commands since you have carried out the necessary action for it.

For its part, ping (Packet Internet Groper or Internet Packet Tracker) is a command used to test the connection between two network nodes by sending packets to a remote server and returning a time measurement in ms or milliseconds to the user. . This result acts as how to measure the latency of a connection.

If you have a high ping, the quality of your internet connection will suffer and you will experience a delay in response time. For reference, considerable latency is a frequency of ping less than 130 milliseconds. 20ms is considered cool.

How to reduce lag

The presence of that excessive delay, which is what the term lag usually refers to (although delay is always going to be something), may be related to high latency in the network or because there is not enough processing power in the service or client with which it is used. establish communication. It can be your computer or the Internet connection.

Once this is understood, there are several possible solutions. First, from the connection side, networks of optical fiber they have less latency than mobile or satellite networks. With fiber optics, data travels with more speed and stability than the internet connection via ADSL (copper cable line). With this technology, a more fluid, secure and reduces ping to almost a minimum.

From the point of view of your computer or connected device, if you have several programs and applications running at the same time, it is very likely that the ping will increase. So that it does not affect you and you can have a connection without problems, close all programs that you are not usingespecially those that consume a lot of bandwidth.