What does it mean to be pansexual? | The Impartial of Oaxaca

Cara Delevingne has previously said that she identifies as pansexual.

Speaking to the magazine Varietythe actress and model explained that she had previously avoided using labels to describe herself, but is now comfortable with the term.

“I will always be, I think, pansexual,” he said. “Regardless of how you define yourself, whether it’s ‘a non-binary person, ‘he,’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person, and that’s it. I’m attracted to the person.”

So what exactly is pansexuality? Here you have everything you need to know.

What is pansexuality?

In Greek, “pan” translates to “everyone” and therefore the term “pansexual” can be understood as a sexual identity that is used to describe being attracted to people of all genders, beyond masculine parameters. feminine.

This can include those who identify as transgender, non-binary, intersex, and more.

When did the term begin to be used more broadly?

The term pansexual has been around for quite some time.

However, Google trends show that the search term peaked in August 2015 after Miley Cyrus came out as pansexual in an interview with ElleUK.

How is it different from bisexuality?

The terminology – bi meaning “two” and pan meaning “all” – suggests a clear difference between people who are attracted to two genders and those who are attracted to people of all gender identities.

In fact, bisexuality has different meanings for each person. For some, bisexuality means being sexually attracted to both men and women. But others see bisexuality only as a way to describe those who are not sexually attracted to only one specific gender, and so interchangeably interchange it with the term pansexual.

“Both identities are valid,” explains the editor of The F WordJoanna Whitehead, “although more people tend to be familiar with the concept of bisexuality.”

“Identity is important,” says Whitehead, adding that it’s crucial that those who identify as bisexual work to eradicate the stigma attached to it, something the journalist spoke about in an episode of the bisexual lifestyle podcast. The IndependentMillennial Love.

Which celebrities identify as pansexual?

In addition to Cara Delevingne, Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, and Janelle Monáe, other celebrities who have described themselves as “pansexual” include singer Angel Haze, Héloïse Letissier of Christine and the Queens, and Kristen Stewart, who told Nylon that she doesn’t abide by binary labels when it comes to defining sexuality.

“I think in three or four years there will be a lot more people who don’t think it’s necessary to know if you’re gay or straight,” the actress said. “I mean, just go about your business.”

“It’s great to see celebrities being open about their pansexual identities,” said Laurence Webb of the LGBT foundation.

“We know that LGBT visibility has an effect on confidence and well-being in LGBT communities, and LGBT people of color are especially underrepresented in mainstream culture,” he told The Independent.