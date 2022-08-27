What does it mean to calm down by Rema & Selena Gomez? Here’s what we think

ads

With its catchy beat that makes you want to dance and its scorching lyrics, Rema’s new song with Selena Gomez (released August 26) can be considered a good bop for the club. According to Native, the lyrics to “Calm Down” tell the story of a single young man who yearns for a girl, hoping she will end up flirting with him.

Mandy News points out the lyrics, “If I tell you I love you no yanga form. The outlet mentioned that it was Edo slang, commonly used to express romantic feelings for someone. After comparing the girl’s sweetness to the ‘Fanta’ brand of soda as he watches the girl’s every move at the party, Rema finally decides to take his shot.

This theme of trying to woo a girl can be seen in the Nigerian rapper’s music video for the song. Rema is seen relaxing at a gathering in a house until he sees a girl in a yellow dress, as he describes at the start of the song. Throughout the video, you see the girl go from resisting his charm to finally giving in and having fun with him, even going on dates with him. Rema tells the girl to “calm down” because he really wants to get to know her, but she plays with her feelings.