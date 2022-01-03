What does it mean to have a “stressed” bowel and why it happens

We are stressed out. A lot, for everything. Work, family, friends, hobbies … Everything throws a high dose of worry and of performance anxiety, which then affects our physical well-being. But among the causes of stress there is another, perhaps hitherto unsuspected: nutrition.

A correct diet, which does not cause intolerances and allergies, which satisfies, but does not make you fat, indeed possibly which also causes you to lose a few kilos: for a people genetically devoted to the pleasures of the table, like the Italian one, but perpetually on a diet, this research spasmodic could become a sentence.

Here are some facts: the term “supply” currently appears 65 million times in Google searches, while “nutrition” about 26.5 million times. 632,000 users have turned to the most famous engine to search online for news and advice on “healthy eating” and the word “diet” has over 180 million results. An excess of information, however, often incorrect, which generates tension and feelings of guilt with consequences, even important, on the intestine and on the pathologies connected to it.

“Italians are stressed by too much information circulating, on and off the web, on food, nutrition and diet – confirms Professor Gian Marco Giorgetti, Director of the UOSD Transmurale Nutrizione Clinica ASL Roma 2 Sant’Eugenio Hospital, specialist in allergology and immunology, gastroenterology and internal medicine – And, considering the very close bond that exists between intestine and brain, this inevitably involves physical repercussions. It is no coincidence that more and more people suffer from the syndrome of irritable colon, from dysbiosis and others functional intestinal pathologies also attributable to stress “.

According to recent studies, the abdominal bloating it is a problem that affects 10% to 30% of the population of Western countries: about 12% of Italians suffer from diarrhea, more men than women (in 59% of cases) and almost 20% of constipation and constipation, in this case more women (85%), who seek and use various solutions to prevent and treat the disease.

«Particular attention must be paid to the correct functioning of the intestine, nicknamed precisely “Second brain” of our organism – continues Giorgetti – And not by chance: the correlation between mental stress and intestine is true in one sense, but also in the other: recent studies are showing that an altered microbiota, therefore leading to irritable colon and dysbiosis, triggers the production of certain proteins, which then induce modulations on the cells of the nervous system, leading to diseases such as senile dementia.

Inside us, since birth, they house about one and a half kilograms of bacteria (About 1200 species), which adapt to all conditions, coexisting with the digestive system and greatly influencing our immune system. You understand well how anger, but also episodes of anxiety can break down our immune defenses! ».

Speaking of abdominal bloating, “most of the people who suffer from it, think of solving the discomfort by undergoing crash diets which can instead lead to unpleasant and severe deficiency syndromes. It is not by removing everything and not eating anything that the problems are solved, on the contrary, others are created, precisely because they affect and alter the microbial flora in our intestine ».