What does it mean to innovate today? With Massimo Canducci (Engineering Ingegneria Informatica) | Digital Innovations days 2021

The pandemic has put a strain on many activities carried out in the daily life of individuals, but above all of companies. The digital played a major role in the manage the impact of the crisis and to be able to reinvent many internal processes quickly and easily.

Making innovation today it has a whole new flavor, perhaps because the whole society has finally understood its importance. We talked about it with Massimo Canducci, Chief Innovation Officer (Engineering Ingegneria Informatica).

What does it mean to innovate today, mindful of a year like 2020 that has confronted us with a whole series of vulnerabilities, especially in terms of digitization?

The Covid-19 pandemic has been and is a grueling stress test for society, companies and organizations. What was solid and resilient withstood the impact, what was fragile instead went into suffering. We have all learned that if you don’t have fully digital internal processes it is much more difficult to act quickly in activating new working methods and obtaining from these a productivity comparable to that which can be obtained with traditional working methods. To activate the remote working or smart working you need technology, you need a mindset adequate for people, a correct organizational form based on responsibility is needed, but above all it is necessary that the organizational and production processes are completely digital.

To do innovation in the most critical period of the pandemic it meant on the one hand providing concrete tools to improve the company’s ability to fight the virus and limit the damage due to its spread, and on the other hand helping customers in the activation of smart working and remote working policies acting both at the level of technology and infrastructure, and at the level of their business, helping them in the digital transformation in order to have processes that are truly usable in any way of working.

We can therefore say that whoever was already prepared, with optimized and enabled processes from innovation and technology, he made much less effort and maintained a better operation of his business.



The next phase will be characterized at all levels by some different types of ecosystems.

We will operate in “participation ecosystems“, In which large and small companies, startups, universities, research centers and customers will find themselves working together in innovation co-design activities for the benefit of all, because innovating together is and will increasingly be a winning strategy.



We will aim to fully respect the “ecosystems to which they belong”That constitute the environment that surrounds us and the society to which we belong. We will soon learn that sustainability issues are not simply important for the future of the next generations, but are the central element around which to build the offerings of products and services for the new markets to come. We will learn that if we are not building a better world, then we are not innovating at all.

Everything will be enabled by “digital ecosystems”, composed of sets of technologies, solutions, platforms and markets able to adapt to the needs of companies and organizations. Technology is an extraordinary innovation enabler, when it becomes part of a digital ecosystem, then it succeeds really make a difference.

How will the technologies of the future change? What role will the human factor play?

Human activities for many years are enabled and facilitated by technologies, just think of industrial automation, transport, healthcare or telecommunications.

Today, however, there is something more, technologies have often become transparent and we do not notice them, except when for some reason something stops working as it should, only in that case do we realize the existence of technological layers that we usually take for discounted. Even the services offered by the smartphone, the multipurpose knife that represents a real technological appendage in the hands of all of us, are taken for granted. If we have to do anything we know that in those two ounces of technology we will most likely find an answer or a service suited to our needs and when something does not work. we may no longer be able to perform tasks that we had entrusted to him for some time, how to orient ourselves, pay, communicate, take a photograph.

The smartphone it opens up extraordinary doors to entire universes of potential in terms of content and services, but it has two problems: it is an appendix that is still a little too far away from us and it is too small in size. The window that opens to us is more like a glimmer, too small to be functional for us in a truly natural way.

What awaits us in the future it is the overcoming of this paradigm and of these limitations, we go very quickly towards new virtual and immersive experiences which will be guaranteed and enabled by a new class of devices: new smart glasses which will be the evolution of the prototypes that are present on the market today. They will always be connected devices, with very long battery life, controlled by our voice and by special gestures. They will have clear lenses that can project information and services directly into our field of vision, but the lenses can be made completely opaque to allow for near-complete immersion into new virtual worlds. Not only the metaversi some large companies are heading towards, but the availability of entirely new ways to access news, multimedia and communications.

This will introduce gods changes in our habits, if today we are used to seeing people folded into their smartphones, tomorrow we will have to get used to seeing people lost in their smart glasses, because it is precisely in those new types of devices that we will find all the answers and all the services that we are looking for today in the smartphone.

Our lives will be “augmented” by this and other technologies, but we will also have new social phenomena to manage.

What are the main difficulties that companies encounter in an innovation process?

Innovation is a process that starts from ideas and aims to generate value, but some of these aspects are sometimes forgotten.

For example, we focus on the application of emerging technology to old processes in the hope that they can become better, almost always not so, the approach must be reversed: focus on completely rethink processes and then identify the best technologies that can act as enablers of change.

Another mistake people sometimes make is not realizing that organizations are extraordinary data producers and these data, if rethought and reorganized, they can truly become the fuel for new processes, capable of improving efficiency and quality from production.



Finally, some sometimes think that the best solution is to do everything yourself, but in the vast majority of cases this is not the case.

The best innovation and digital transformation experiences are achieved when they are created partner ecosystems able to face a problem with different points of view and, consequently, to solve it in the best way. Together we innovate better.