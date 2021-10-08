What does it mean to mine Bitcoin? The ABC of mining!

Mining Bitcoin it is a practice that has been going on since its creation, in that Satoshi Nakamoto (whoever it is) has found this ingenious method of generating cryptocurrency.

This led to a real one gold rush 2.0, with people from all over the world who have thrown themselves headlong into this very lucrative business if done the right way.

Knowing the meaning of this procedure is the first step to fully understanding the world of crypto, a place for many that is truly dark and full of mysteries.

Throwing yourself into the market today just to ride the wave without having grasped the fundamentals, can only lead to anything else bitter disappointments and even the loss of one’s possessions.

To avoid all this, it is good to carefully inquire about what the method is proof of work, proof of stake and many others that sprout like mushrooms every day.

To find out in what Bitcoin mining actually consists of, means taking a very long and interesting journey into the world of digital currencies and blockchains, the foundation on which they rest.

To clear away any doubts and clarify the obscure points that are still hidden, it is good starting from the basics and then reaching the finish line.

In this video the guys from Prodigeek they explain in detail how to mine from your PC and answer the question of whether this practice is actually convenient, listing pros and cons.

For all those who want to start it is important to understand the limits of this system and why doing so could be a bad choice and economic investment from every point of view.

What is a blockchain? Here’s what it has to do with Bitcoins!

As mentioned above, Bitcoin rests its foundation on a blockchain which exchanges data at a very high speed and allows democratic management by users.

The decentralization of this system is the cornerstone on which the entire world of cryptocurrencies is based and, to understand what this means, it is necessary to explain what validator nodes are, the key characters in the process of mining Bitcoin.

In simple terms, a blockchain is a closed network over which information enclosed in blocks is passed decoded with very complex code that can only be solved by these validators.

If a guy A wants to pass a Btc to a guy B, he’ll have to send the transaction on the native Bitcoin blockchain and wait for the validators to approve it by solving the numeric code.

This allows you to keep the exchanged money safe from external elements, as the code can only be decrypted by insiders and no one else.

The democracy of the system lies in the fact that anyone (potentially) can become a validator, who will then have the right to vote in the decisions relating to every single change that will be made to the blockchain.

Being there thousands of nodes, in order to reach a quorum of 90% necessary for approval, it means that the same must be very popular and devoted to the effective good of the system.

It would be practically impossible to push through a harmful initiative, as all parties involved have made huge investments to be able to participate.

Furthermore, the fact that there are no nationality barriers, anyone from any corner of the world can join the party, making it impossible to make decisions that favor one country over another.

What does it mean to mine Bitcoin?

The Bitcoin blockchain is based on a proof of work system, which means that to undermine it is necessary to solve through the work (proof of work) actions such as the decryption of the code itself.

Practically, all those who offer their workforce (understanding of calculation) to keep the shack going, will be rewarded through the native currency of the system, in this case Btc.

To put it in practical terms, if Tizio wants to send 1 Btc to Gaius and sends the transaction request, the validator who approves it gets a Bitcoin reward for his work.

Obviously you will not receive an avalanche of coins for every small procedure done, it would not make sense because it would flood the market with that currency until it completely lost its value.

The beauty of this method is that, every 4 years, the rewards for the work done are halved from day to night making everything much less profitable.

If that means doing twice as much to get the same, then what’s the point of mining Bitcoin? A more than legitimate question for all those who do not have much experience in this field, but which explains itself as soon as you look at the graph.

From its creation to today, Btc has experienced a vertical rise which have led it from practically worthless to almost $ 55,000 today.

Loading... Advertisements

So it is true that the rewards for validators decrease over time, but the price of the coin rises so much that it amply compensates for the losses and even increases the profits.

Bitcoin mining: proof of work vs proof of stake

Now that it has been established how the rewards system works for those who run the Bitcoin blockchain, it is time to go and see what it means to mine other cryptocurrencies that rely on different systems.

An example that explains very well the situation, advantages and disadvantages of the various methods is Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Eth was born as a proof of work just like BTC, which means it took a large amount of power and very powerful hardware to make it work.

With the evolution of the crypto world and given the disadvantages both in economic and environmental terms of this method, it was decided to transition to proof of stake, a much easier system to manage.

In practice, to become knots validators, instead of through the hardware it will be done buying and blocking a large amount of the Eth coin in the system.

This will give decision-making power and will also offer very high annuity percentages, as well as expose in much larger doses to the trend in the price of the currency.

Put simply, it means that if “only” hardware is needed to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum will need a large capital to buy the token, which has made many turn up their noses.

This new method has raised many doubts about effective security and democracy of the technique, but they are quite sterile and baseless controversies.

Still, to mine Bitcoin you need very large capital which preclude access to small businesses, which will also remain true in the case of Eth after the transformation.

A second crucial point is the safety, a node on which has been widely debated precisely by virtue of this more “capitalist” methodology.

The truth is that, just like for Btc, the amount of money invested to become validators and the exposure to the token price prevents users from causing damage to the system they manage, under penalty of very high economic damage.

What it means for the world to mine Bitcoin and future prospects

One of the issues that always warm the discourse linked to mining, lies in the fact that it is sometimes an unsustainable burden for an energy-hungry world and an environment that is struggling to survive.

The problem with proof of work is inherent in its being, that it requires tons of watts to work when there are other much more “green” methods, such as proof of stake.

Months ago it was precisely this issue that caused a crash in the price of BTC, which had found itself losing half its value in a matter of hours.

Elon Musk, always a supporter of crypto, he had spoken out against Bitcoin and energy expenditure causing a general sell-off of the coin.

Beyond the mere market manipulation, it does not take long to realize that this issue is real and tangible, which will force us to come to terms sooner or later.

Ethereum has noticed this problem, changing course along the way to move towards more comfortable and easy to manage shores both in economic terms and in public opinion.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, was the progenitor of the crypto world and is anchored to this system to function and undermine, which means an impossibility (as well as an unwillingness) to change.

This is not a problem at the moment and may never be thanks to the renewable energy sources used, it is impossible to know now.

It could very well happen that one day the world finds itself having to change by force and at that point Btc will have a choice in front of which it will not be able to escape.

Obviously these are just bar chatter and mere speculation because there is no certainty of tomorrow but, an energy crisis (as well as of the chips) that seems to become more and more evident, could find unexpected solutions that today are unthinkable or at least unlikely.

El Savador, a country where Bitcoin has acquired legal tender, recently said it will use the energy released by a volcano for mining, an unusual idea but one that bodes well for the future.