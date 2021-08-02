what does it mean to shave your hair

In 2007 Britney Spears with a razor blow wipes out her long blond hair. The images of the tragic gesture, the symbolic apex of his malaise, ruthlessly reported on the front pages of several newspapers of the time, have gone down in history.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ BUZZCUT MOTIF

From what has already emerged in the 2019 documentary Britney Spears: Breaking Point, the pop star at the time was in one of the darkest periods of his existence. Victim of drugs and alcohol, victim of manipulations by music executives and family members, as made known by the recent documentary about the singer, Framing Britney Spears (which has mobilized celebs and public opinion in his favor, rehabilitating his image), programmed as a money-making machine since the beginning of his career, since the days of Baby One More Time.

Britney, as we remember, after the refusal to see the children by her ex-husband Kevin Federline, in February 2007 entered a los angeles salon decided to shave the famous extensions (then finish at auction). To tell the facts the owner of the restaurant Esther Tognozzi, in shock when she found herself face to face with the artist intending to take the razor. Meanwhile, an army of paparazzi was waiting for her outside the store to immortalize her right away. Spears would shortly afterwards confide to tattoo artist Emily Wynne-Hughes the precise reason for the gesture: «I don’t want anyone to touch my head, touch my hair. I’m tired of people touching my hair.” so a liberating but dramatic act, the one behind one of the most famous buzzcuts in pop culture. Britney Spears has tried in some way to ward off the pressures that have accompanied her since she came into the spotlight.

KATE HUDSON’S SHAVED CUT

Thirteen years later also Kate Hudson cites the sense of liberation by talking about the buzzcut she shows off in the film Music, available from 22 to 28 February on MusicilFilm.it.

but the meaning behind its extreme cut, who has never stopped exerting attraction on the screen (impossible not to mention the hair cult of Demi Moore in Soldier Jane, Sigourney Weaver in Alien Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta, and the latest generation TV series with shaved protagonists such as Shira Haas in Unorthodox and Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things) is the antithesis of Britney’s. Nominated for the Golden Globe for this intense role, the actress said some time ago in an interview with Haper Bazaar USA who, after a moment of hesitation, accepted Sia’s proposal (the pop star is the director of the film) to shave. “Having done it was beautiful. I didn’t think I would like it that much. I was quite connected with my blonde hair and I was not prepared for it. But I wanted to prove to myself that, as an actress, there’s nothing I wouldn’t be willing to do. If you dare, try it,” he suggested.

BUZZCUT IN PANDEMIC

Tip picked up by several celebs in the first lockdown, such as Arisa who has shown herself shaved on Instagram claiming the right to be herself and not what others want, and Tallulah Willis transformed by the hands of an exceptional hairstylist, his father Bruce, into a photocopy of mother Demi / Soldier Jane.

the buzzcut, therefore, out of boredom, rebellion, overcoming one’s limits, denunciation and, of course, also fashion. Having the autonomy to do what you want with your hair is the real trend to follow now.

