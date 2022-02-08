What does it mean when a man is said to be a “muzhik” in Russian? – Russia Beyond

It is a word that you will hear often in Russia, and that has changed its meaning a bit throughout history. If once a noble could challenge a duel, if so called, today it has a positive connotation

In 2010, Vladimir Putin, who then held the post of Russian prime minister, called Leonardo DiCaprio a “real muzhík”. Here the video. He was referring to the fact that Leo, on his way to St. Petersburg to attend a conference to rescue the Amur tigers, then considered endangered, had had to change three planes. The one he’d left New York with had had to turn back after an engine caught fire. The second plane, a private one, had instead been forced to land in Finland because it ran out of fuel …

In his speech, Putin said of DiCaprio: “He made his way towards us as if he were crossing the front line.” And continuing, he added: “I apologize for the popular expression, but in our country we call people like that ‘a real muzhik’ ”.

Who was a “muzhik” in Tsarist Russia?

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Revenant,” 2015 Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 2015 / Regency Enterprises

In almost all media coverage of the event, Putin’s words about DiCaprio were translated as “real man” (in the British media: “a real man”). But that’s not entirely accurate. The expression “real man” would in fact be “настоящий мужчина“(” Nastojáshij muzhchína “), where”мужчина“Is the exact translation of” man “. Muzhik (“мужик“), On the other hand, is something more and different.

The first fundamental meaning of muzhik in Russian is “man who belongs to the peasant class, to the class of agricultural workers”. In Tsarist Russia, the word muzhik was used to indicate a man belonging to the peasant social class, even in laws and official documents.

In this meaning, by means of the translations of the classics of Russian literature, the term entered the Italian dictionary with various graphic options: “mugik”, “mugiko”, “mugicco”, “mugìc”, “mugico”, “mužik”.

Muzhik in pre-revolutionary Russia was therefore an acceptable and even official term, but if it was a noble speaking it took on derogatory nuances. And if that noble had called another noble a “muzhik”, this would have been interpreted as a serious insult, and almost certainly the accident would have resulted in a duel.

Returning to the permitted uses of the term, a “bufetnyj muzhik” indicated the “table servant; while with “dvorovyj muzhik” was indicated the servant in a noble estate, the usadba. However, there has always been a more flattering and even honorable side to this word, and this is how it is mainly used in contemporary Russian.

What is the difference between a “man” and a “muzhik”?

“A farmer with a bridle”, Ivan Kramskoj, 1883 Kiev Art Gallery / Public Domain

The Russians have always admired their peasants: majority of the population in a rural country and valiant soldiers in all the victories of the imperial army. Since the time of Empress Elizabeth (1709-1762), daughter of Peter the Great, “dances with the muzhiks” were organized in the Winter Palace shortly after the New Year, which meant that everyone, even the peasants (if dressed in decorously) could participate.

It may also surprise you that, in his private life, Emperor Nicholas I of Russia liked to call himself “muzhik” (and called his wife Aleksandra “my baba”; term used for “married peasant woman”). Using these words, the emperor praised the idea of ​​the Russian muzhik: a relentless, fearless and purposeful person who would do anything to defend his homeland, home and family and to provide for their needs.

This meaning has remained unchanged over the centuries and is still used.

What do we Russians mean when we call someone “muzhik”?

First, that it is downright manly. He doesn’t necessarily wear a beard, but he sure is tough. And a little closed. A muzhik is very resilient, both physically and mentally. However, he doesn’t need to be a muscle-pumped athlete. For example, the late genius Stephen Hawking was certainly a true muzhik, as he withstood the hardships of his illness and became one of the greatest scientists we have ever known.

Sean Connery in Venice, 1970s Cameraphoto Epoche Archive / Getty Images

A muzhik lives by his own rules. He respects society, but can easily brush aside its conventions if he considers them useless. Writer Michael Crichton, in his memoir Travels, described Sean Connery as follows: “He is comfortable with himself, he is direct and frank. ‘I like to eat with my fingers,’ he says, eating with my fingers in a posh restaurant, not giving a damn. You can’t embarrass him with such platitudes. Eating is what’s important. People come for autographs and he scowls. ‘I’m eating,’ he says sternly. ‘Come back later.’ They come back later and he politely signs their menus. He does not bear a grudge unless he intends to do so ”. Yes, this is the description of a true muzhik, and Sean Connery certainly was.

Finding himself in a difficult and unfavorable situation, a true muzhik does not change his mind about his actions and does not stray from the path he intends to follow. When Napoleon Bonaparte was called to command the republican forces during the siege of Toulon, in 1793, he was an unknown young captain and the superiors of the republican army treated him and his plans with open contempt, but Bonaparte did his duty; he was a skilled artillery commander and, in the end, his plan proved super effective, Toulon was taken and the royalists who protected her were defeated. Napoleon was a true muzhik in the Russian sense, perhaps for this reason he was respected in Russia despite the fact that he was the enemy.

Boys push a car in Valdivostok, Russia Vitalij Ankov / Sputnik

Finally, “muzhik” in contemporary Russian is a call to arms. For example, if your car has stopped in the middle of the road and you need help pushing it to the side, approaching a bus stop where several guys are waiting, you won’t say something like “Господа, не могли бы вы помочь... “(” Gospoda, ne mogli by vy pomoch? “;” Gentlemen, couldn’t you please help me? “); no, you will say: “Мужики, давайте толкнём!“(” Muzhikí, davájte tolknjóm !; “Muzhiki, let’s give a push!”). Immediately, this implies at the same time that you respect all the men you turn to and believe they will help you without a second of hesitation. Because, after all, there is a little bit of real muzhik in every Russian man!

