What does it mean when the Hollywood actors’ strike ends – DW – 09/11/2023

Hollywood can, finally, get back to work.

After a nearly four-month strike – the longest legal action in its history – the American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has agreed to a new, three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group’s represents. Major studios, US television networks, and streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple TV+.

SAG-AFTRA members still need to formally approve the deal, but most expect the vote to be strongly in favor.

The actors’ strike and the WGA strike, which lasted from May to September this year, effectively shut down film and TV production across the United States.

While some films and series were able to secure interim agreements from the union to continue shooting, many hit shows, including “Emily in Paris,” “The Last of Us,” “Law & Order,” “The White Lotus,” “Yellowstone” included. ,” and blockbuster movies like “Gladiator 2,” the “Avatar” sequel, as well as new “Transformers,” “Spider-Man” and “Superman” movies were also put on hold.

Thousands of workers, from set designers to audio technicians to makeup stylists, both actors and so-called “below-the-line” employees, lost their jobs. The economic damage to the American economy is in the billions.

The strike also disrupted Hollywood’s promotional machinery, as actors were banned from promoting their films at premieres and red carpet events while negotiations were still ongoing.

Some films, notably “Dune 2” and “Challengers”, both starring Zendaya, had their releases delayed until next year to ensure that their stars would be available to promote them.

The release of ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya was pushed to 2024 due to the actors’ strike. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Picture Alliance

Oscar promotion may begin

The end of the strike is also a boon for Oscar season, which can now begin in earnest with awards contenders available for the round of talk shows and magazine profiles.

However, restarting Hollywood could come with its own problems. As everyone rushes to get their movies and shows produced, there is a danger of a bottleneck as demand for actors, cinematographers, editors and costume designers exceeds supply.

But that’s a small price to pay to get the dream machine back up and running. Studios, in particular, were desperate to reach an agreement before the end of the year, in hopes of saving a portion of their broadcast TV schedules and shooting enough films before next summer.

AI issues are at the core of the crisis

Like any contract negotiation, the actors’ strike was about pay, and with the new deal, SAG-AFTRA secured a substantial bump in minimum rates for its members – the base daily wage for a union actor on a film or TV shoot. Achieved it.

But the real fight was about the future. New technologies like streaming and artificial intelligence dominated the conversation.

Hollywood’s creative classes felt that global streamers were not compensating them fairly for their work. An actor or writer of a television series is typically paid an advance salary and compensation, or the balance, each time the show is rebroadcast, or sold to a cable channel or international broadcaster. Netflix and Company. broke that model by creating buy-out deals, paying a lump sum to acquire a worldwide series to showcase talent on their platform forever.

Under the new SAG-AFTRA deal, talent working on big-budget streaming series and movies will get a 100 percent bump in performance compensation bonuses if their work is a hit, meaning it surpasses certain viewership thresholds. While this isn’t likely to mean much to most union members — the bulk of Netflix series won’t be a hit — it marks a major change by requiring streamers to share their profits with the people who create their shows.

Artificial intelligence was an even bigger hurdle, with unions determined to limit how studios and streamers could use new AI technology.

Actors in particular were concerned that studios and streamers would begin using AI scans of their likeness and voice performances to cast them in new movies and shows without their approval or compensation. This is a real danger.

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson recently took legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness in an online advertisement without her permission. Last month, Tom Hanks warned his fans on Instagram that a dental plan was using an unapproved AI-generated image of him for one of their promotional videos.

The new SAG-AFTRA deal bans the use of AI and requires producers to get approval to scan and re-use actors’ performances. AMPTP has also agreed to continue meeting with the union for the next two and a half years until the next contract negotiations to discuss AI as technology advances.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Image: Michael Brochstein/dpa/Picture Alliance

regime change in hollywood

As Hollywood’s worst labor dispute in a generation draws to a close, creative people, not actors, appear to be the clear winners. Most of SAG-AFTRA’s demands were met and the union won concessions on the most controversial issues, including streaming compensation and restrictions on AI.

Solidarity within the union – big stars like George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Leonardo DiCaprio expressed their support for the strike along with rank-and-file members – was a source of strength for SAG-AFTRA negotiators.

This could signal a shift of power within Hollywood. Studios have reason to be concerned. His contract with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing technicians and craftsmen, is set to expire in November 2024. Another potential Tinseltown-shattering strike looms on the horizon.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier