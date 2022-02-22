What does it mean when your smartwatch measures VO2 Max?

If you are one of those who like to train and be in good physical shape, it is quite likely that you already have a sports smartwatch or activity bracelet with which to measure certain interesting parameters such as heart rate, distance traveled or calories you burn in each session. Along with these activity data, we can also find the VO2 Max or maximum oxygen consumption. It tells us what the fitness level what we have. As with all metrics, it is necessary to know exactly what it is and what it means in order to take advantage of the data that our smartwatch gives us in this regard.
What is VO2 Max
Technically, the V02 Max parameter represents the maximum volume of oxygen that our body can process while we perform an exercise session. In other words, a way to describe our fitness level with a single number. A value that is expressed in the amount of milliliters of oxygen per kilo that our body consumes per minute. Analyze the amount of oxygen the body can absorb, transport, and consume while we exercise. In other words, it is a value that should improve as we train and improve our physical condition, since the body becomes more efficient.
The value of V02 Max in non-professional athletes is situated between 40-50 ml/Kg/min. However, for professional athletes it is between 70-80 ml/Kg/min and, in specific cases, 90 ml/Kg/min. Therefore, the higher the value of this parameter, the better resistance to prolonged effort our body will have. For example, running long distances or cycling for several hours. With increased performance of the lungs and heart, the body better supplies oxygen to the muscles and, consequently, increases resistance.
How a smartwatch calculates VO2 Max
In the first place, to calculate it accurately, it is necessary to carry out analyzes and tests in laboratories with appropriate machinery for it. However, activity bracelets or smartwatches are capable of making a pretty accurate estimate using values such as age, weight, height, heart rate, speed and gender of people. For those users who cycle, instead of speed, power values are used.
Of course, keep in mind that it is an estimate of data and not a real value. To a certain extent it will depend on your previous training sessions, since your smart watch adjusts and learns from each particular case over time.
In short, it is an algorithm that determines that if you are able to run at a certain speed, with X heart rate, taking into account your age, height and weight values it’s because your VO2 Max value is 55, for example. In addition, it compares it with known values of other users with the same physical characteristics and under equal conditions. Therefore, to obtain an accurate value, the first thing you will have to confirm is that data such as your age, height or weight are correctly registered on your smartwatch. Once you have this data, depending on the VO2 Max value and the watch you have, you will be able to access additional information such as an estimate of the time it can take to cover a certain distance.