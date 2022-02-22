What does it mean when your smartwatch measures VO2 Max?

If you are one of those who like to train and be in good physical shape, it is quite likely that you already have a sports smartwatch or activity bracelet with which to measure certain interesting parameters such as heart rate, distance traveled or calories you burn in each session. Along with these activity data, we can also find the VO2 Max or maximum oxygen consumption. It tells us what the fitness level what we have. As with all metrics, it is necessary to know exactly what it is and what it means in order to take advantage of the data that our smartwatch gives us in this regard.

What is VO2 Max

Technically, the V02 Max parameter represents the maximum volume of oxygen that our body can process while we perform an exercise session. In other words, a way to describe our fitness level with a single number. A value that is expressed in the amount of milliliters of oxygen per kilo that our body consumes per minute. Analyze the amount of oxygen the body can absorb, transport, and consume while we exercise. In other words, it is a value that should improve as we train and improve our physical condition, since the body becomes more efficient.

The value of V02 Max in non-professional athletes is situated between 40-50 ml/Kg/min. However, for professional athletes it is between 70-80 ml/Kg/min and, in specific cases, 90 ml/Kg/min. Therefore, the higher the value of this parameter, the better resistance to prolonged effort our body will have. For example, running long distances or cycling for several hours. With increased performance of the lungs and heart, the body better supplies oxygen to the muscles and, consequently, increases resistance.