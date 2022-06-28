What does it take for the Dominican Republic to host the Miss Universe, according to Magali Febles?

The first and only time that the Miss Universe beauty pageant has been held in the Dominican Republic was in 1977.

Almost 45 years later, the director of the event in the country, Magali Febles, has sought a way to repeat the opportunity.

Febles told journalists from this medium that the organizers of the international contest came to the country to inspect the area and gave the “approval”. However, the process for it to be carried out here remains on hold due to the “lack of support” from the Dominican authorities.

“The only thing missing is the support of the Ministry of Tourism or President Luis Abinader. This is an event of great magnitude and the most benefited is the country, the support of the Minister of Tourism is essential because it involves an economic part”, Febles said.

The cost for the realization of this 71st edition of Miss Universe was around eight million dollars, however, Febles confessed that he has managed to “move pieces” to find sponsors, so now only 2.5 million dollars are needed.

He insisted that “the benefits (of the contest being held here) are incalculable.”

“From 500 to 800 journalists from different parts of the world would come to the country to promote the Dominican Republic in their countries. We would have a great connotation in the United States… Because the country is in a strategic area in the Caribbean, it is estimated that between 30,000 and 40,000 people visit us”, he said.

And he added: “Each person who visits us for the Miss Universe pageant will be leaving tangible capital in the country.”

For the Dominican beautician, the obstacle has been that the authorities do not assume the reign as a topic of interest.

“What most stops the realization is the lack of acceptance of the level and the benefits of this event for the country, by Tourism, its committee and the minister, understanding that this is not just a beauty contest. It is a contest that is only compared to world events such as the Super Bowl or the Olympics,” Febles said.

fan interest

Not only Magali is determined to hold this event in the Dominican Republic. There are fans who long to witness a Miss Universe.

For this reason they have created a campaign entitled: “#yoquieromissuniverseenrd”, with the aim of working together so that the venue is not lost.

So far they have not determined a deadline to give a formal response, however, Febles revealed that “he remains hopeful” before the response of the authorities.

“Hopefully today we receive that confirmation call from the State so that our country begins to be the center of world attention,” said Magali Febles.

According to the queen formation expert, this event is broadcast on television in 173 countries.