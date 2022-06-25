What does James Haven, Angelina Jolie’s older brother, do?

It’s known that Angelina Jolie He was born into a family of artists. She began her career as an actress with her father, the renowned actor Jon Voight, from whom he inherited all his talent. But she is also the daughter of the deceased actress and model Marcheline Bertrandfrom whom she undoubtedly got much of her iconic beauty.

However, the movie star also has an older brother who equaled her in popularity. Is about James Havenwho in the 1990s and early 2000s, had achieved great fame and recognition in his acting career.

Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven.

both to Angelina Jolie how James could be seen together at Hollywood events and on red carpets. He appeared in movies like Monster’s Ball and Breaking Dawn and directed three others: Ocean Park, Stay Alive and The Game.

But the most controversial thing about the link between the actress and Haven was when they both attended the 2000 Oscars together. There, they both kissed with a passionate kiss on the mouth and then, when they won Jolie the statuette for her role in Girl, Interrupted, admitted through her speech that she was “in love” with her brother.

That special bond between the two caused a scandal in those years since the type of relationship they showed publicly was frowned upon or shocking. However, some time later it was learned that on the same day his mother had started cancer treatment for which she later died and anyone in that situation would feel a little overwhelmed by emotions.

Occasionally, James Haven He talked about his childhood with Angelina Jolie and the bond he had with his father, who was absent since they were children: “I have no memory of my mother yelling at me or my sister, but I do have horrible memories of my father.”

The controversial kiss between Angelina and her brother.

Since the departure of Marcheline BertrandIn 2007, James remained very close to the actress and in fact, on several occasions, he can be seen accompanying his sister or his nephews in the images captured by the paparazzi.

His career is currently still focused on art, although he moved away from film sets and directing films and focused on directing the Artivist festival. In addition, he is a defender of social causes and human rights like his sister, whom he helps raise his six children.

When Angelina Jolie got divorced from Brad Pitt, James He took a full-time job to accompany her in the administration of the home and the upbringing of the little ones, although now he no longer does it that way since he was overloaded by the situation and the actress had to “fire” him.