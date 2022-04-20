What does Javier Aguirre need to save Mallorca vs. Alavés TODAY?

Javier Aguirre seeks to emulate his success as a firefighter in LaLiga of Spain and to achieve this you need to add, at least, 10 points at the closing of the tournamenteither; with that would save Mallorca from relegationwhen there are still pending matches that are apparently very difficult to face, such as the duel with Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish League goes

After the loss against Elchewhich meant a heavy blow to the Vermellón team, the whole of the Vasco Aguirre He still has a chance of saving himself from relegation, after 32 games played and 29 points scored, which have him in 18th position out of 20 clubs.

Cádiz’s triumph over Barcelona complicated everythingbecause that club reached 31 points and Mallorca must reach it to avoid being relegated, and that those led by Vasco still outperform Alavés and Levantewhich have 25 points each.

15. Getafe | 32 points

16. Cadiz | 31 points

17. Pomegranate | 29 points

18. Majorca | 29 points

19. Raise | 25 points

20. Alava | 25 points

The undeniable Basque experience

Javier Aguirre arrived at Mallorca this season with the aim of saving the club and thanks to the support of his experience in clubs with similar problems; in the first season of him as Osasuna DT, in the 2002-0 Season3Vasco saved the Pamplona club from relegation and early, from Day 36, two before the end, with a total of 47 points.

Aguirre had a similar experience with Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​a team he saved from relegation in 2014; however, with the Saragossa he suffered a very difficult stage, especially in the 2011 season, in which he was fired after nine games without winning and with the team in last place in the standings.

Finally, his last similar experience happened with Leganés in 2020, when he fought until the last day, but was finally relegated; Even so, the directors and fans of that institution recognized his work and expelled him from that fatal sporting destination.

10 points, the magic number

According to the statistics of the last 5 seasons, the average number of points to be saved is 38.4, which is the minimum that the seventeenth place (the last to be saved) must have.

In 2017 Leganés was saved with 35 points and a year later it was saved with 43 unitsands. In 2019 and 2020, the last team that managed to save itself was the Celta de Vigo, who first scored 41 points and then 37 to avoid losing the category; Finally last year the Elche got the 17th place with 36 points. That way, the average points to 38-39 points.

Until now the Vasco Aguirre’s Mallorca has 7 wins and eight draws, so he needs at least three wins and a draw more to dream of staying in the First Division of Spain; however, to reach that goal, Javier will have to work expressly behind, where they have accumulated 53 goals received this season, Elche only scored 3 against him in the defeat on Matchday 32.

The hard calendar of Mallorca

Although he still has games against Barcelona and Sevillewho are fighting at the top of the standings, Aguirre’s team has other affordable games left to score points.

The main one will be today April 19 at the San Moix Stadium against Alavés, because in addition to being a direct rival for the fight to avoid relegation, he will also be at home with his followers. Then the duel with him will come. Barcelona (May 1), later receives the Grenade in another momentous duel and then visit the Seville (May 11).

To close the tournament, Mallorca will have to face Rayo Vallecano (May 15) and will end with Osasuna (May 22), the same team that Vasco Aguirre saved in 2003… Will he now be their executioner?

