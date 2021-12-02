WHAT DOES JUVE RISK? IF YOU USE THE SAME METRO BY OTHERS, HERE IS THE POSSIBLE PENALTY IF GUILTY, BUT BEWARE OF PUBLIC OPINION …

What are Juve risking? We are asked by many and frankly if there was a minimum of justice, fairness and correspondence with past legislation and judgments in similar cases, we would say nothing.

There are precedents, similar and dissimilar cases that leave possible interpretations open.

THE PREVIOUS – Milan and Inter ended up on trial in 2008 for the 2004 financial statements, which ended up in the sights of the Judiciary for capital gains, acquitted because the fact was not a crime, it was not possible, then, as indeed, now, to give a scientific definition of the value of a footballer.

Let’s mention some names: between 1999 and 2002 Ginestra, Bogani, Di Sauro, Cordone, Polizzano and Bonura produced capital gains of about 10 billion lire, in 2003 they passed from Milan to Inter Brunelli, Deinite, Giordano and Toma, in exchange by Ferraro, Livi, Ticli and Varaldi. Carneadi, with an overall valuation of 13.95 million euros. It should be noted that Simone Brunelli, a professional goalkeeper, went to denounce to the Federal Prosecutor something unclear in his transfer from Milan to Inter and the investigations started. Then, the spalmadebiti decree arrived to help everyone. Eventually Inter and Milan paid a fine.

KEY CASE – more recent case Chievo, punished with three penalty points to be served and a fine of 200 thousand euros for the case of fictitious capital gains. Reasons for the penalty: conduct aimed at bringing out a higher net worth than the one existing at the end of each financial year and each semester in order to obtain the National License and the registration to the championship of the seasons 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 in absence of the requisites envisaged by federal legislation.

CASE JUVE DIFFERENT – someone talks about the Chievo case similar to Juventus, but makes a huge mistake. Juventus did not make any capital gains to register for the championship, they would have had the requisites regardless and therefore this penalty cannot exist in the slightest. Juventus made capital gains because they found companies interested in exchanging players with fair and market value, finding a benefit for both and trying to enhance the players themselves.

For example, Rovella, today is worth all the money spent, the same for Akè and probably also Felix Correja, just to name three examples. The same goes for Danilo and Cancelo, or Arthur-Pjanic. What are we talking about? Many small operations and there is someone who also criticizes the Romero operation, which we all defined as madness, because it was given to Atalanta, but an operation that the bianconeri did out of necessity. Finally, a consideration: no one forbids you to make a player pay less because it is convenient or to take one paying him more because it is convenient for you, or is it forbidden? Each evaluation is subjective, if not then someone give us a price list so we can adjust.

It seems clear to us that today, Juventus can risk, at most, a fine, as in the past, for perhaps worse cases. Anyone who talks about something else is in bad faith, if there were different penalties it would be because public opinion wants to become an accusation and decide the rules that are now clearly defined.