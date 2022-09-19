What does Margot Robbie’s husband do?

margot robbie She became a Hollywood favorite. The 32-year-old actress is the woman in the industry who earned the most money in 2022 and with just cause. Producers fight to have her as the star of her films and it’s amazing to see how much she’s working herself.

This year he has three works that are in the post-production stage: Barbie, which will surely hit the big screen in mid-2023, Amsterdam, which will arrive on November 4, and Babylon, in which he shares a cast with Brad Pitt.

Margot and Tom.

The truth is that not only the professional life of margot robbie smiles at you, but also the personal. Since 2016 she is married to Tom Ackerleywith whom she has been in a relationship since 2013. However, the actress always tried to keep her private life far from her popularity and that is why much is not known about her love story.

They say that Margot and Tom met on the set of the movie Suite Francaise. There, she gave life to Celine and he developed as the third assistant director, a profession to which he dedicates a large part of his life.

“I was single and the idea of ​​having a relationship made me want to throw up. With Tom we were friends for a long time and I was always in love with him. She thought: ‘He would never love me’. I told myself: ‘Don’t be stupid, tell him you like him’… Then it happened. Of course we are together. This makes a lot of sense, in the way that nothing has made sense before, ”she recounted some time ago margot robbie in dialogue with Vogue.

Related news

With respect to Tom Ackerley, worked on several films as an assistant director and producer. In addition, in 2014, together with the actress, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, they decided to create their own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot Robbie and her husband.

This shows that in addition to being a beautiful couple and that they are still as in love as the first day, margot robbie and her husband are very good at business together. “I’m a big advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun there is, life just got a lot more fun in a way,” the Wolf of Wall Street star said.