Entertainment

What does Margot Robbie’s husband do?

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

margot robbie She became a Hollywood favorite. The 32-year-old actress is the woman in the industry who earned the most money in 2022 and with just cause. Producers fight to have her as the star of her films and it’s amazing to see how much she’s working herself.

This year he has three works that are in the post-production stage: Barbie, which will surely hit the big screen in mid-2023, Amsterdam, which will arrive on November 4, and Babylon, in which he shares a cast with Brad Pitt.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Brie Larson: ‘Do you want someone to be Captain Marvel again?’

42 seconds ago

What to watch tonight on Prime Video

12 mins ago

Angelina Jolie would have leaked her romance with Brad Pitt, says magazine co-founder

19 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé sanctioned, Jérôme Rothen dreamed of it

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button