What does Mexico need to ensure its Qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Honduras?

March 25, 2022 12:00 p.m.

The Mexican team missed his first ‘match point’ in the game against the United States. The ‘Tri’ from Gerardo Martino could not against a USMNT quite reduced by the absence of important players of the stature of Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronsonamong others who could not attend due to injury.

Covered up the bad collective game of the aztecs due to an improvement in intensity and speed, equaling in many sections of the game these sections with their counterpart, it was not enough to put in real trouble to zack Steffenwho didn’t have as busy a night as William Ochoathe figure of the party.

Héctor Herrera disputing a ball with DeAndre Yedlin

Although the Mexican team had won, it still would not have been enough to tie 100% of your ticket directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022however, would have been a very important step forward for the World Cup aspirations of the ‘Tricolor’in addition to the calm that would have given.

Now, the aztecs they will have to travel to San Pedro Sulaon Hondurasto seek to be able to tie your ticket to the world once and for all, so return home to face The savior with complete peace of mind and without the pressure of the worm in the ear of staying out of the worldhave to go to Repechage once again, as happened before Brazil 2014.

Héctor Moreno as captain of the Mexican team in a Gold Cup against Honduras

The next Sunday March 27at Olympic Stadium from Hondurasthe ‘catrachos’who are no longer at stake, are last in the Classification, will receive a visit from the Mexican teamwho is fighting to get his ticket directly.

probably without Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for alleged health problems, your selected will be responsible for obtaining your ticket to the world without his coach, in one of the most hostile squares with any visitor. The ‘Tri’ would tie your ticket to the world Cup Yes:

– Mexico defeats Honduras as a visitor

– Costa Rica does not win against El Salvador

– Panama cannot beat the United States

Hirving Lozano taking a shot against the United States, with Tyler Adams on one side

If all three results occur, aztecs would reach 25 points, the Ticos they would be left with a maximum of 20, and the Panamanians with 19 at most. With only 3 points left, having a distance of +5 and +6 with his closest pursuers, nothing would come down to Mexico of the first three with a direct ticket, avoiding the Repechage.

Even victory is not completely necessary, because if the scenario occurs that none of the three: Mexico, Coast delicious and Panama win, the ‘Tri’ He would already have at least the playoff in his hands.

Jorge Sánchez dribbling past Honduran markers

Although Ticos would have to score on the last day, and that the aztecs lose, to think that it is the Mexican team who has to dispute the Repechage to be able to access the world Cup.

The odds are highly in favor of the ‘Tri’who were also against the united states teamwhich did not have several of its stars, and in any case the neighboring country to the north was closer to victory than the Mexican team.

