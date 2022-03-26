The Selection of Mexico could not defeat United States in the match of day 12 of the Octagonal Final and everything will be defined in the last two days, since mathematically none of the three direct tickets for the Qatar World Cup have yet been defined.

Mexico, with 22 points, is in third place in the Classification, below Canada, which is the leader, and the United States, which has the same number of points.

What does Mexico need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

If Mexico manages to win in San Pedro against Honduras, it would be largely ensuring its place in Qatar 2022 and only two wins for Costa Rica and by a landslide, they would send it to the playoffs.

In the event of a draw against Honduras, they need Costa Rica and Panama not to win their matches on date 13 of the Octagonal.

If Panama and Costa Rica win their games, Mexico would need to add a victory against Honduras or El Salvador, in a mandatory way or it would be out of the direct Classification positions.

In the event that Mexico does not win either of its two games and adds two or fewer points, in the worst case scenario, it could be left out of the playoffs if Panama and Costa Rica win both of their games.