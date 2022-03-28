What does Mexico need to qualify for the Qatar World Cup?

Midtime Editorial

The closure of Concacaf Octagon takes dramatic overtones, with three and a half tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and with the Mexican team in a good position to get one of the direct passes to the competition.

The team of Gerardo Martino already have in the bag Reclassification you can stamp your pass world on the last date of playoffs.when you receive The Savior next Wednesday. A tie or victory will be enough to qualify directly.

Canada He already has his place secured after thrashing 4-0 against Jamaicaleading the standings with 28 points.

For its part, Mexico defeated Honduras 1-0 in San Pedro Sula and that allowed it to reach 25 points, the same number as United Statesalthough the Americans are second for best goal difference.

On another front, Costa Rica won 2-1 against El Salvadorand with 22 points he tied the Repechage, although he still aspires to enter directly, but he must beat United States and wait for La Selecta to do the same with Mexico.

out was left Panamawhich with 18 units can no longer reach Costa Rica in the fourth step, leaving aside the dream of advancing to its second world Cup after debuting in Russia 2018.

Classification: