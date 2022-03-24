What does Mexico need to secure a playoff and what combinations would give them a direct ticket to Qatar 2022?

Get to know the scenarios of the Mexican National Team in the face of the next World Cup.

The Mexican team will play in the next few days the last series of matches in the Octagonal of the Concacaf. The staff led by Gerardo Martino depends on itself to classify directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Located in the third position of the tie with 21 points, Mexico has so far the last of the three direct passes delivered by the FIFA to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer for the next world which will take place between November and December.

The ranking is headed by Canada National Team with 25 points and in second place is the team of United States with the same number of units as Mexicobut with better goal difference.

In this FIFA datethe selections that are in the Concacaf octagonal will dispute nine points and Mexico has a favorable scenario that invites fans to get excited about the direct qualification to Qatar 2022.

ESPN invites you to discover what you need Mexico to ensure your direct pass to the world Cup as well as his place in the playoffs.

The Mexican National Team is currently in third position in the Concacaf Octagonal. EFE

Combinations for Mexico to get a direct ticket to Qatar 2022

The Mexican team could seal your participation in Qatar 2022 this Thursday with a win over United Statescombined with a debacle of Panamawho will face the squad of Honduras. With a win of Mexico against the Stars and Stripes, the Aztec team would reach 24 units, and if the ‘Canaleros’ stumble against Honduras, they would be left with 17 points and mathematically it would be impossible for them to reach El Tri.

Yes Mexico and Panama win on Thursday, those led by the ‘Tata’ Martino could qualify with a win against Hondurasa result that looks very accessible for the Aztec team because the ‘Catrachos’ have positioned themselves as the worst team in the octagonal by not having any wins so far.

Yes Mexico beats United States and match with HondurasEl Tri would secure their ticket with a win against The Savior regardless of the outcome Panama against Canada.

Combinations for Mexico to secure playoffs

With a win over United States and a loss of Costa Rica in view of CanadaEl Tri would ensure the playoff regardless of the latest results of the Ticos.

If you tie the Aztec combo with the Stars and Stripes and Costa Rica tie against Canada and El Salvador, Mexico secures its place in the reclassification regardless of the last match of the Ticos against United States.

The Mexican National Team has three defeats against the United States under the command of Tata Martino. EPA

A loss to the USA would leave Mexico in a dangerous situation Panama and Costa Rica they win on Thursday, but El Tri would ensure the playoff if on the following day they defeat Honduras and the Ticos lose to The Savior.

What are the next matches of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican team will face on Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. CDMX United States. The match will be played on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

On Sunday, March 27, El Tri will be a visitor against Honduras and the meeting will be held at 5:05 p.m. in central Mexico.

The last commitment Mexico at Concacaf octagonal will be on Wednesday, March 30 against The Saviormatch that will be played at 19:05 CDMX.