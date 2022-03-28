What does Mexico need to secure its direct ticket to Qatar 2022?

The Mexican team He has not yet secured his pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On the last day of the Concacaf qualifiers, the two remaining direct tickets and also the one that leads to the playoff will be played.

The United States, Mexico and Costa Rica are the teams that will fight for classification. Despite the minimal victory against Honduras, the national team reached 25 units, same as the ‘Stars and Stripes’ team, although the goal difference is in favor of the North Americans.

While the Ticos with their win against El Salvador have 22 units. His next rival will be someone direct: the United States. For its part, Mexico closes its octagonal activity against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium.

WHAT DOES MEXICO NEED TO QUALIFY?

What those led by Gerardo Martino need is to beat El Salvador to have the ticket in hand. If this happens, you will not need to turn to the results of your closest rivals, the same ones that will face each other on the last day. If he manages to draw against the Salvadorans, he does not put it at risk either, since he puts himself four points behind Costa Rica.

In case a tragedy occurs and loses in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the tie could be in danger and would depend on the result between the United States and Costa Rica. If he gets down to fourth place, in the playoff zone, he would have to be defeated by a landslide and the Ticos beat the Americans by a wide margin.