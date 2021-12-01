What does “puncture vaccines” mean? And what do we know about Omicron? – Corriere.it

from Silvia Turin

Everything revolves around the term “efficacy” of vaccines: a term that can be used with at least two very different meanings: we need explanations, contextualization (and, in the case of Omicron, still patience: of course, we know very little)

While it turns out that the Omicron variant has reached all inhabited continents (with the news of the first cases in Brazil, Australia and Japan), statements about its dangerousness and its impact on vaccines used.

The statement (reported Tuesday 30 November from Financial Times) of the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, who predicted a “substantial decline” in the efficacy of current vaccines against the Omicron variant. “I think in no way effectiveness may be the same as we had with the Delta. I don’t know how long because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to say it’s not going to be good, ”Bancel said.

From many sides, consequences deriving from the possibility or not of Omicron to “puncture vaccines”. This expression, widely used (also for the sake of brevity) in media headlines, is considered equivalent to “Weaken the effectiveness of vaccines”: an expression which however needs to be specified.

LIndeed, vaccine efficacy is measured on two levels distinct:

– how much they protect people from severe cases (and therefore hospitalizations) and deaths;

– how much they protect from the contagion.

Not all vaccines protect against infection, because they act on different parts of the virus and on different mechanisms of our immune system.

All preparations against Covid, in particular, they were designed to save lives: for this reason they have so far been very “effective” (also against the previously reported variants) in the data on the reduction of hospitalizations and deaths.

We then learned that thethe effectiveness of the same vaccines against coronavirus with respect to transmissibility, on the other hand, decays over time (at least after two doses). From three months onwards, but above all after six months, “Vaccine efficacy” drops: not in general, but with respect to the barrier offered by vaccines to contagion.

For example, Delta “Hole the vaccines” in the sense that, after about 6 months, even vaccinated people can become infected more easily, with a much lower probability than those who are not vaccinated. Once infected, then, that a vaccinated can in turn infect others is another “story”: also in this case the possibility is there, but the probability of it happening drops a lot compared to the data of an unvaccinated.

The vaccine efficacy, therefore, is of two types: towards severe cases or towards infection. To further “complicate” the question is another fact: that effectiveness is not a fixed number nor is it established once and for all. It depends on the type of vaccines, it changes according to the studies carried out (laboratory or real world) and, if measured “in the field”, it changes according to the epidemiological situation of the country, the average age of the study participants, the measurement methods used by scientists.

They are all complex variables that eventually come synthesized in a number and in an expression (“vaccine efficacy”) that simplify, but can confuse, if used without explanation and contextualization.