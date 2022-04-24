What does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League title and when can it be crowned?

2022-04-24

The real Madrid remains at the top of the standings in Spain with 78 points, thanks to its 24 wins, six draws and only three losses.

Those led by Carlo Ancelotti have a significant advantage of 17 units over Atlético de Madrid, which is second at the moment. Regarding Barcelona and Seville, the difference is 15, since these two teams accumulate 63 points.

The question is, what does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League?

There are five dates remaining for Real Madrid to play, that is, there are 15 points at stake. Barcelona fell this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano and their chances of becoming champion are almost nil.