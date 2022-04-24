What does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League title and when can it be crowned?
2022-04-24
The real Madrid remains at the top of the standings in Spain with 78 points, thanks to its 24 wins, six draws and only three losses.
Those led by Carlo Ancelotti have a significant advantage of 17 units over Atlético de Madrid, which is second at the moment. Regarding Barcelona and Seville, the difference is 15, since these two teams accumulate 63 points.
The question is, what does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League?
There are five dates remaining for Real Madrid to play, that is, there are 15 points at stake. Barcelona fell this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano and their chances of becoming champion are almost nil.
Based on this, the magic number of Real Madrid is “1”. Drawing one of the five remaining games ahead of them, the Whites would be champions no matter what their rivals do.
If Real Madrid achieves that unity against Espanyol, they would be crowned on Saturday, April 30, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in front of their fans.
THE REMAINING MATCHES FOR REAL MADRID:
* Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Saturday April 30 | Day 34
* Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid | Sunday May 8 | Day 35 * Real Madrid vs Levante | Wednesday May 11 | Day 36
* Cadiz vs. Real Madrid | Sunday May 15 | Day 37
* Real Madrid vs Betis | Sunday May 22 | Matchday 38