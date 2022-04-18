What does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League title and when can it be crowned?

2022-04-17

The real Madrid has come much closer to the title of the Spain League with his victory this Sunday against Seville 3-2 at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

The real Madrid remains at the top of the standings in Spain with 75 points, thanks to its 23 wins, six draws and only three losses.

See: The table of positions of the League of Spain after the win of Madrid against Sevilla

Those led by Carlo Ancelotti have a significant advantage of 15 units over the Barcelona, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid, who have accumulated 60 points. But be careful, Xavi Hernández’s men have two fewer games compared to the rest.

The question is, what does he need? real Madrid to conquer the Spanish League?

There are six dates left to play for the real Madrid, that is, there are 18 points in dispute. In case the Barcelona win their two remaining games, the difference between the two clubs will be only nine units.