What does Real Madrid need to win the Spanish League title and when can it be crowned?
2022-04-17
The real Madrid has come much closer to the title of the Spain League with his victory this Sunday against Seville 3-2 at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.
The real Madrid remains at the top of the standings in Spain with 75 points, thanks to its 23 wins, six draws and only three losses.
Those led by Carlo Ancelotti have a significant advantage of 15 units over the Barcelona, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid, who have accumulated 60 points. But be careful, Xavi Hernández’s men have two fewer games compared to the rest.
The question is, what does he need? real Madrid to conquer the Spanish League?
There are six dates left to play for the real Madrid, that is, there are 18 points in dispute. In case the Barcelona win their two remaining games, the difference between the two clubs will be only nine units.
Based on this, the magic number of the real Madrid is the “10”. Winning three games and drawing one of the six remaining games ahead of them, the Whites would be champions no matter what their rivals do.
If he real Madrid get those 10 points in the next four games, they would be crowned at home against Levante on May 11.
But beware, it won’t be that easy, the Real He has two more complicated visits before the game against Levante, they are Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid.
THE REMAINING MATCHES FOR REAL MADRID:
* Osasuna vs. Real Madrid | Wednesday April 20 | Day 33
* Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Saturday April 30 | Day 34
* Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid | Sunday May 8 | Day 35
* Real Madrid vs Levante | Wednesday May 11 | Day 36
* Cadiz vs. Real Madrid | Sunday May 15 | Day 37
* Real Madrid vs Betis | Sunday May 22 | Matchday 38