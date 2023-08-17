What does ‘Run BTS’ by BTS mean in Spanish?

bts It is one of the most popular groups that exist not only in the K-pop industry, but also in music in general. This popular band has released several songs that have earned the affection of the masses like ‘bts run‘, then today we will tell you What does it mean In Spanish is popular Song,

It was formed in 2010 bts Featuring RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Suga as members. They debuted in the music industry in 2013 with the album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, becoming one of the most popular South Korean bands in the history of the music industry.

,bts run‘ is one of those songs that made the whole army go crazy, not only with its lyrics and rhythm, but also with the choreography where we could see Bangtan enjoying it Song which you will now know What does it mean In Spanish,

What does BTS’ ‘Run BTS’ mean?

in 2022 bts Thrown away Song ,bts run‘, one of the most successful and the one that inspired the most of Bangtan fans with its unpredictable choreography, with this great song the group practically talks about their success and what it took them to get to where they are. had to do anything.

The lyrics of the song ‘Run BTS’ by BTS are in Spanish.

Yes, yes

ok run run

ok ok come on

Nonhyeon, 100 meters away, our place

When class’s over, company calls (Yeah, yeah)

ah, i’m leaving now

please don’t send me home

(oh) sometimes i dream of that moment

(Oh) I feel cold and I open my eyes (I open my eyes)

I don’t want to go back, I don’t want to go back again

let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

wait ten years, wait

we come from the bottom

baby i’ll get you

we’re kind of fast

we are seven friends, friend

look we found each other

Tell me what you want

tell me what you want, oh

If we’re living in haste, let us die young

We draw everyone (rotate it from left to right)

It doesn’t matter who it is (spin it left to right)

Our bare feet are our gasoline, yeah, yeah, yeah

Come on now, are you ready? yes yes yes

OK let’s go!

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

bulletproof run run

ok ok come on

I was right, at Leek Studio in Nonhyeon-dong

drink soju and share your sorrows

When I made it I promised it would be the end of it all

The reason for Bangtan’s success? I don’t even know, does such a thing exist?

we all run a lot

no matter what they say, we just run

this is the answer (hahaha)

up we got them

continuity, we have

we got good music

Good team? Of course!

You said you break it, oh motherfucker, that ain’t true

beyond the runner, beyond the flier

Bangtan is running, come on

wait ten years, wait

we come from the bottom

baby i’ll get you

we’re kind of fast

we are seven friends, friend

look we found each other

Tell me what you want

tell me what you want, oh

If we’re living in haste, let us die young

We draw everyone (rotate it from left to right)

It doesn’t matter who it is (spin it left to right)

Our bare feet are our gasoline, yeah, yeah, yeah

Come on now, are you ready? yes yes yes

OK let’s go!

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

Bulletproof run, run, yes you gotta run

bulletproof run run

with an ignorant confidence

we just run, with both feet

That’s how we do it all (hey, hey)

That’s how we prove who we are

seven regions

Won the price of a million (hey, hey)

Jiminy V good job

namjoonie, hope, good job

yoongi-hyung jin, good job

thank you very much jungkooky guys

get ready, get ready

get ready, get ready, get ready, right now

get it get it

Get it, get it, get it, let’s run more, run

If we’re living in haste, let us die young

We draw everyone (rotate it from left to right)

It doesn’t matter who it is (spin it left to right)

Our bare feet are our gasoline, yeah, yeah, yeah

Come on now, are you ready? yes yes yes

OK let’s go!

run, run hard, yes you must run

run, run hard, yes you must run

run, run hard, yes you must run

beautiful run, run

Who composed ‘Run BTS’?

10 June 2022 bts Released his anthology album ‘Proof’ where we can find the song’bts run‘, which was written by RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook along with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Ebenezer, Gustloop, OneEye, Daniel Caesar, Ludwig Lindell, Dontana, Schulz and Feli Ferraro.

Why do BTS have to do military service?

One of the announcements that no one wanted to come to was the introduction of military service for members of btsWho will have to comply with this requirement yes or yes as it is imperative to be able to prepare young South Koreans in case there is a war in South Korea.

Song ,bts run‘ is one of those songs that makes everyone dance, especially if you have already seen their choreography btsnow you know What does it mean In Spanish This is a great song that you will surely fall in love with. Follow us on Facebook where you will find more information for you.