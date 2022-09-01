What does Sandra Bullock do when she’s not acting?

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Throughout her extensive career, she has led successful projects such as A Possible Dream, Gravity, Miss Sympathy or The Proposal, among many others.

She has to her credit an Oscar for Best Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Leading Actress, along with other important recognitions. In addition, during the time of greatest splendor of her, between 2010 and 2013, she became according to Forbes the highest paid actress with earnings of 56 million dollars.

Bess Bistro, the restaurant that the actress had.

However, not everything in his life was pure success and happiness, because in 2010 Sandra Bullock She found out that her husband of five years, presenter Jesse G. James, had committed a series of infidelities that came to light in the worst way, being made public by the press.

That led the actress to change her life a bit. In addition to making the decision to adopt a child, Louis, as a single mother, led her career to a field somewhat removed from the world of acting, gastronomy.

Although everything had started in 2006, when he decided to open his first gastronomic place thinking as a meeting place for family and friends, Bess Bistro, which is located in Austin, Texas. Some years later she opened her own bakery.

While his exclusive restaurant had affordable prices for all ages, with menus that ranged between 6 and 36 dollars, his bakery offered an approach to people of all ages.

This is Walton’s Fancy and Staple.

Finally, in 2016 Sandra Bullock closed his restaurant and only kept the iconic Walton’s Fancy and Staple in the same city. In addition to being one of the most renowned pastry shops in the area, it is known for being a healthy food market, where other natural products such as flowers are also sold.