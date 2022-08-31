What does Sonoya Mizuno, Mysaria in ‘The house of the dragon’ sound like to you?

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN 1×02]

Not everything will be Targaryens in The house of the dragon. the prequel to Game of Thrones, set 200 years before the original series, it revolves around the dynastic feud between the ancestors of Daenerys, leading to the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

However, there are other key characters around the main lineage, such as the Hightower or Mysaria, interpreted by sonoyamizuno, prince’s lover and ally Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith). This cunning prostitute is a survivor who came to Westeros with nothing and was sold more times than she cares to remember. However, she has become a fundamental support for Daemon, so much so that she has accompanied him to Dragonstone.

In the last episode, the prince, in desperate search of his brother’s attention Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having ceased to be successor to the Iron Throne, he stole a dragon egg and announced his marriage and future fatherhood with Mysaria. However, his niece Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) retrieved the precious egg and Daemon allied himself with Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

As for Mysaria, she showed her strong personality by recriminating the bloodthirsty Daemon for having challenged the king without taking into account the consequences that tantrum could cause someone like her. Waiting to see what happens to the character, it is very likely that you have wondered what the actress who brings her to life sounds like.

Of Science fiction

‘Ex Machina’ cinemania

Sonoya Mizuno (Tokyo, 1986) is an actress and dancer born in Japan, but raised in England, with Japanese, British and Argentine descent. She trained as a dancer at the Royal Ballet School and worked as a model for Chanel, Alexander McQueen or Louis Vuitton before she alex garland discovered her.

Mizuno debuted with Garland in the sci-fi thriller Former Machine (2014), sharing credits with Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac or Domhnall Gleeson. She played Kyoko, assistant to the egotistical genius Nathan (Isaac). And, as a dancer that she is, Garland reserved for her the dancing moment of the film, one of the most remembered by viewers.

movie dancer

‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’ cinemania

For now, he has had to settle for secondary roles in his appearances on the big screen. However, she has known how to choose projects as bombastic and celebrated as The city of stars (La La Land) (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

In the first and most acclaimed of the productions, he gave life to Caitlyn, one of Emma Stone’s roommates. Thus, she moved her hips again in the remembered scene to the sound of from Someone in the Crowd in which the protagonist was added in perfect bright yellow during a night out.

We recommend that, if you have not seen it in Crazy Rich Asians, give him a chance. She met Jon M. Chu, the director of this vindictive sitcom, at a K-pop concert and thus landed the role of Araminta, the eccentric and spendthrift bride whose wedding was attended by Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick (Henry Golding). Nobody like her to organize the farewell party on an island and walk down the aisle on water.

TV Muse

‘Devs’ cinemania

Despite Mizuno’s tremendous film debut, it has been the small screen that has given him his best roles. Cary Fukunaga trusted her to manic (2018), Netflix’s psychotropic bet, in which he coincided with Stone again.

You may not recognize her with the doctor’s brown wig Azumi Fujita, responsible for the questionable pharmaceutical trial to which the protagonists of Stone and Jonah Hill.

Although his real opportunity would once again come from the hand of Garland (his third collaboration after Former Machine Y Annihilation -2018-), which gave him the character of the computer engineer Lily Chan Already Nick Offerman as a co-star in the groundbreaking miniseries devs (2020).

In an enigmatic quantum mechanical San Francisco, Garland explored the mysteries of determinism and free will in the best sci-fi series of 2020.

After this bustle of projects each one more peculiar, we have no doubt that Mizuno will be able to tame dragons and enlarged riders like Daemon in The house of the dragon. And without needing to be called Targaryen.

