What does Stella do, the lowest profile daughter of Melanie Griffith with Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith They formed one of the most established marriages in Hollywood. The movie stars had a relationship for almost 20 years that left them with a daughter in common and a very good relationship today.

Their love story began in 1995, after the filming of the movie Two Much. A year later, they were married in London in a secret wedding and in the midst of criticism for the age difference and the actress’s troubled past.

Stella is the only daughter Melanie and Antonio have together.

That same year, more precisely on September 24, came to the world Stellathe daughter they have in common Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith. Tippi Hedren’s heiress was already the mother of Alexander and dakota johnson.

Although their love story ended in 2014, to this day they still consider each other family and have a very special bond for the 25-year-old girl they have in common and who recently became news after presenting her new professional project.

Stella Banderas Griffith She is the actress’s lowest-profile daughter, very different from her sister’s dakota johnson, who became a real movie star. However, on her social networks she has 180 thousand followers, to whom she introduced her new role as a storyteller.

Related news

The daughter of Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith He is very clear that his true vocation is in acting. In fact, she already debuted on the big screen in 1999, when she was just a girl in the film directed by her father and starring her mother, Crazy in Alabama.

Stella Banderas Griffith.

Then he began to train in California and later in New York, at the renowned Stella Adler school. She took everything to the world of modeling, where she and she paraded for Dior and appeared on the covers of Vogue and Elle magazines in Spain.

But now, Stella Banderas Griffith decided to offer multimedia stories on its social networks. There she shares with her faithful followers some short films filmed and edited by herself. Furthermore, it was through that same account that she revealed that she is the CEO of a beauty company called LIGHTBOUND, which recently celebrated one year since its founding.

Stella and her boyfriend Eli.

As far as her private life is concerned, the daughter of Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffithwho is very shy and unassuming, has been romantically involved for three years with Eli Meyer, son of the vice president of NBC Universal and brother of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who was the wife of actor Tobey Maguire.