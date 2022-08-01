What does Taylor Swift’s August mean? “Salty Air” Lyrics Explored

It’s the first of the month, and Taylor Swift fans are reacting accordingly, listening to her August 2020 track. What’s the meaning behind the song?

Eighth track from Tay Tay’s surprise album, Folklore, August is among the favorites by Swift’s collaborator Jack Antonoff.

We’re entering the eighth month of the year, so what better time to dive into the meaning of Taylor Swift’s invocation of “salt air and rust on your door”?

What is the story behind the track?

Photo by Mat Hayward/GC Images

What is the meaning of the song by Taylor Swift August, from Folklore?

August is the eighth track from Taylor Swift’s surprise album Folklore, which she released on July 24, 2020 amid the covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Its lyrics describe a short-lived summer romance.

Swift herself said he was inspired by “sunny August, sipped like a bottle of wine.” The month of hot nights and vacations passes too quickly, like the summer romances with which it is associated.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Fans, meanwhile, have speculated that August was part of the trio of songs that Taylor refers to as The Teenage Love Triangle. The other two, supposedly, are Cardigan and Betty, tracks 2 and 14 respectively.

What is the supposed connection between August, Cardigan and Betty?

During a live chat of the premiere of Cardigan’s video, streamed via YouTube, Taylor Swift revealed that there is a “three-song collection” on Folklore which she calls The Teenage Love Triangle.

“These three songs,” she said, “explore a love triangle from the perspective of three people at different times in their lives. »

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Character names, fan tHink, are James, Betty and Inez. The consensus view is that Cardigan is telling Betty’s point of view, August Inez’s point of view and Betty James’ point of view.

Swift, however, did not confirm these rumors.

Behind the Lyrics of Taylor Swift’s ‘Salt Air and Rust on Your Door’

The month of August opens with the following lyrics: “The salty air and the rust on your door / I never needed more”.

Reddit users discussed the meaning of the line when it first came out two years ago, in a forum on the subject. Listen to the song below.

It is believed to represent unrequited lust. The salty air symbolizes a ‘carefree spirit’, they say, while the rust on the door is a metaphor for the ‘inevitable deterioration’ of the relationship that one of the song’s characters is not loyal to.

“The door is already rusty,” summarizes another, “because his relationship with Betty is already fragile and likely to break. The month of August is the salty air which aggravates the breakdown of the other couple.

Genius contributors interpret lyrics more simply

The Genius annotation on the phrase “Salt air and rust on your door” is more literal.

That the air is salty, he argues, implies a location near a coast. The sea air is salty.

Additionally, the salty air of seaside towns is “known to cause metal to rust rapidly” – likely because the high level of water vapor in the air causes iron to oxidize faster than in warmer climates. dry.

Meanwhile, the “beach imagery” reinforces the implied meaning of the song’s name — that the relationship Taylor Swift talks about in August is, or was, a “summertime fling.”

Why are people listening to the song now?

The popularity of Taylor Swift’s August song skyrocketed today, the cause seems to be simply that it’s the first of August today.

“It’s that time of year,” and Swift’s fan accounts have gone into overdrive.

Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote, co-produced, recorded and provided much of August’s instrumentation, tweeted the day before Folklore was released that August and My Tears Ricochet were his “favorite things” that he and Taylor Swift had done together, meaning he preferred them to previous collabs on 1989, Reputation and Lover.

It’s been almost a decade since they first worked together on Sweeter Than Fiction.

Do you have something to tell us about this article?

Bruno is a novelist, amateur screenwriter and journalist with interests in digital media, storytelling, film and politics. He has lived in France, China, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, but returned to the UK for a degree (and because of the pandemic) in 2020. His articles have appeared in Groundviews, Forge Press and The Friday Poem , and most are readable on Moyen or sururbicycle.com.