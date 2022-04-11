What does the band doing today’s double have in common with Angelina Jolie? – Martha Vazquez

In RockFM, between 10 and 11, peninsular time, we listen together “the well known and the hidden gem” from a band we love.

In the case of this Monday, April 11, I have invited the inhabitants of the caves of rock, to The Troggs (The Troglodytes).

After a failed attempt as a professional golfer, the gang’s heavyweight (and Angelina Jolie’s uncle), chip taylorbegan his career in music, writing songs alone, but also with others.

He started composing when he was a teenager and went on to record 23 solo albums.

His songs were also recorded by giants like Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield or Frank Sinatra.

Chip Taylor is responsible from one of the most famous songs of the 1960s, which is none other than Today’s Acquaintance.

remember how Jimi Hendrix helped popularize the theme in an indelible live performance.:

The crazy wind instrument in the break of the theme is a ocarinawhich is an oriental instrument dating back thousands of years.

If they didn’t create the call sound “Caveman Rock”at least They represented it perfectly.

When Chip Taylor originally demoed Today’s Girlfriend in 1965, he said he didn’t take it too seriously.

Later he recounted:

“I was on the floor laughing when I was done. It was out in a matter of minutes. The pauses and hesitations are the result of not knowing what I was going to do next.”

Well this is the story behind Lto Acquaintance of the Troggs, “Wild Thing” on RockFM:

That masterpiece, “Wild Thing” was The Known Today, by the Troggs on RockFM.

Your Hidden Gem represents the change that had its sound. It was radical. From being raw and rough to being refined, to evolving with its Hidden Jewel.

It was in 1968 when Reg Presley, voice of the Troggs, composed the song in about 10 minutes:

“I came back from the United States, it was Sunday, the rich aroma of lunch coming from the kitchen reached me and wow, I kissed my wife, my little 4-year-old daughter, we entered the room and that female group, The Joystrings, were on TV, banging on their tambourines and singing something like ‘Love, love, love.’ I reached over to turn it off, got down on my knees and hearing ‘Love Love’ got a bass line.”

Y voila.

This is how it was created “Love Is All Around” the hidden jewel of The Troggs in RockFM:

*If you liked it, share and spread the word of rock*