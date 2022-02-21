What does the increase in geopolitical tension in Ukraine mean for cryptocurrencies?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Ukraine: Current Center of Geopolitical Turmoil

Flight capital dates back to time immemorial

New set of capital tools for escapees

China, pending the events in Ukraine while planning the reunification of Taiwan

Cryptocurrencies: 3 crucial benefits in treacherous times

Dwight Eisenhower, the thirty-fourth president of the United States, was the last commander-in-chief who was also a military commander. As the leader of the free world in the 1950s, he once said:

“I hate war as only a soldier who has lived through it can, as only someone who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”

Indeed, war is a devastating human invention. As the global pandemic has been reduced to an endemic state, war tensions in Europe have increased, reaching perhaps their highest level since the end of the Cold War and possibly the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s. . The current standoff between the United States and its NATO allies against Russia over its threats to invade Ukraine could spark a war in Europe.

War is a major event, especially when it involves the nuclear powers on each side of the battle lines. Financial markets reflect the economic and political landscape in which they operate. If fighting breaks out, many innocent people will end up in the heart of the battlefield. Ukrainian citizens could end up fleeing with what they are wearing. In such a situation, cryptocurrencies could offer an easily transportable and highly liquid form of capital for those on the run.

In 2020 and 2021, the global pandemic was in the spotlight around the world, as the number of COVID-19 cases rose along with fatalities. In early 2022, geopolitical turmoil has taken center stage.

The United States and its NATO allies in Europe consider Ukraine to be part of free Eastern Europe, while Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine to be an integral part of his nation. In his opinion, it is Western Russia. Putin has massed around 150,000 Russian troops along Ukraine’s border and has demanded that NATO guarantee that Ukraine will never become a member state. The Russian leader believes that joining NATO is a threat to his country.

NATO and the United States have refused to offer such a guarantee, citing respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Although negotiations and discussions continue, the Russian leader has not lowered the level of threats from him. Although the United States and Europe have threatened harsh sanctions, Russia and China have agreed on a framework that could undo any sanctions.

In addition, Russia is one of the main producers of , , , , fertilizers and other raw materials. As tensions rise, supply chains could experience significant shortages and prices could skyrocket.

Flight capital dates back to time immemorial

The world shortage of raw materials is only one aspect of the hellish dangers of war. For those trying to escape the ravages of war zones in search of safe havens, the capital with which to survive no matter where they end up is a critical issue and often a major headache.

In the period leading up to World War II, gold and diamonds were the main assets that many people kept in their pockets or sewed into their clothes in order to start over in a new country. Flight capital is an economic term that refers to the transfer of assets from one country to another due to unfavorable economic or political events.

When fleeing a war zone, traditional bank transfers can be impossible. While gold, diamonds, and other high-value assets have historically been the traditional flight capital, technology has introduced a new asset class that allows those fleeing war to carry unlimited amounts of capital in their pockets.

New set of capital tools for escapees

The cryptocurrencies of a digital wallet can fit on a pen-drive in a pocket, and this wallet could contain unlimited assets in , or other cryptocurrencies. A strong password allows the owner to access the capital anywhere in the world and convert it into local currency.

As flight capital, cryptocurrencies are much easier and safer than gold, diamonds or any other physical asset. As the geopolitical situation worsens, the purchase of cryptocurrencies could skyrocket in endangered areas.

China, pending the events in Ukraine while planning the reunification of Taiwan

In 2021, the world watched in astonishment as refugees fled Afghanistan, the Taliban returned to power, and US and European troops left the troubled country. In 2022, Ukraine is about to be taken over by Russia, leading many to consider seeking refuge abroad.

China has backed Russia in its Ukraine plans, and Russia appears to have returned the favor by supporting China in its bid for reunification with Taiwan. Taiwan’s population exceeds 23.5 million, and many of them will flee if China escalates military actions that could lead to war and push the East Asian country under China’s political umbrella.

Demand for cryptocurrencies from Taiwan and other Asian countries could increase dramatically if China’s expansionary policies continue. China will continue to assess the reaction of the United States and Europe to the situation in Ukraine, weighing its own plans for the reunification of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, North Korea and Iran remain rogue states with growing nuclear capabilities that could also fuel unrest in neighboring countries, potentially causing many to flee for years to come. Cryptocurrencies stored on pen drives in your pocket would likely become the ultimate and easily transportable flight capital for today’s refugees.

Cryptocurrencies: 3 crucial benefits in treacherous times

Cryptocurrencies offer three benefits in turbulent times:

Digital currencies are a highly liquid global transaction medium that are traded across a wide variety of exchanges.

A digital wallet exists in cyberspace, transcending borders and government interference.

The security of cryptocurrencies depends on a single password or key, owned by the account holder.

Ideologically, cryptocurrencies are a libertarian form of money that takes control of the money supply away from central banks and governments and back to individuals. Cryptocurrencies are global, fungible, transportable, evolutionary and revolutionary financial technology (fintech) products.

Unfortunately, the concept of war has not disappeared from history. As Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman said, “war is hell” and, more than a century later, that hasn’t changed.

However, cryptocurrencies could simplify the problem of capital flight. In fact, if global geopolitical conflagrations intensify, digital tokens could become the main assets serving as flight capital. Ironically, the increased prospect of war could be a good thing for cryptocurrencies.